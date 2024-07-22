Celebrate the birthday of the Boy Who Lived, the one and only Harry Potter, at the Historic Plant City Main Street’s Last Friday event on July 26 from 5-9 p.m. in McCall Park, located at 100 N. Collins St. in historic downtown Plant City. Admission is free.

This Last Friday event is titled Witches and Wizards. As the title suggests, everyone is encouraged to come dressed as your favorite witch or wizard (or even muggle). There will be a costume contest. You can upload your costume photos via the QR code available at the Main Street tent to enter the contest.

Tina Marie Polson with Historic Plant City Main Street explained, “You can enjoy captivating live performances by the talented musician Aslan Monn. His enchanting music will set the perfect ambiance for the evening. In addition, our dedicated kids zone is back with hands-on activities, face painting, a gyrosphere ride and a giant bounce house. It is a haven for young wizards and witches to enjoy magical adventures.”

Polson added, “This is one of our biggest Last Friday events, with as many as 60 vendors participating. You can explore a variety of unique products and handcrafted items from local artisans and merchants.”

This includes one of everyone’s favorites, butterbeer at Krazy Kup, located at 101 E. J. Arden Mays Blvd. Get there early, as this delicious treat runs out fast.

You can also enjoy elaborate decorations at Three Hands Mead, and specialty items at The Crafted Butterfly. Past events have proven to be a great fun, so be on the lookout for more surprises in store as many merchants are still planning their magical offerings.

You definitely will not want to miss Platform 9¾ located at the Robert W. Willaford Railroad Museum, located at 102 N. Palmer St. in Plant City. You also will not want to miss the photo opportunity where a replica of Platform 9¾ will transport you straight into the wizarding world.

Polson said, “This is a rain-or-shine event. We invite the entire community to step into a magical evening as our downtown transforms into a wizarding celebration. From the Robert W. Willaford Railroad Museum’s Platform 9¾ to an enchanting scavenger hunt and a bustling kids zone, there is something for everyone.”

Stay updated with the latest news by following the Plant City Main Street Facebook page and visiting its website at www.plantcitymainstreet.org.