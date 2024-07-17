Busch Gardens Tampa Bay today announced the grand opening of Phoenix Rising, the most anticipated coaster of 2024. Pass members will be the first to soar high above the Serengeti Plain during previews, from July 17 through Saturday, July 20. The ride will open to the public on Sunday, July 21, when guests will have the chance to ride on the wings of the legendary phoenix aboard North America’s tallest and longest inverted family coaster, only at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. Phoenix Rising is the park’s 10th roller coaster and the park’s first roller coaster to feature onboard audio and lighting.

“We are excited to unveil Phoenix Rising to our pass members and guests,” said Stewart Clark, park president of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. “Our pass members are in for a special treat as they get to be among the first to ride this incredible coaster. With a height requirement of just 42 inches, it’s an adventure the whole family can enjoy together.”

Aboard Phoenix Rising, riders will be immersed in an exciting, family-friendly adventure as they soar above Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Serengeti Plain and navigate through thrilling twists and turns above the skies of Pantopia. Inspired by the legend of the phoenix, this suspended roller coaster offers surprises and speeds reaching 44 miles per hour. With a height requirement of just 42 inches, guests of all ages can let their imagination — and their adrenaline — soar as they feel the rush of the wind and the thrill of flight.

Be Among the First To Ride Phoenix Rising With a Busch Gardens Annual Pass

Starting on July 17, pass members will have exclusive access to experience Phoenix Rising before it opens to the public on July 21. The best way to enjoy Phoenix Rising, including early access to this family-friendly coaster, is to become a pass member. For a limited time, guests can save up to 50 percent on tickets, Fun Cards and annual passes during the summer sale. Hurry, this offer ends soon and provides the best value of the year. In addition to exclusive perks and monthly rewards, pass members can enjoy a vibrant array of seasonal events throughout the year for as low as $14 per month.

Guests can learn more about all the events, future announcements and the unbeatable benefits of being an annual pass member by visiting https://buschgardenstampa.com/.

