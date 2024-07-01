The GFWC Brandon Service League will hold an event called ‘Introduction To Brandon Service League’ on Sunday, July 28, from 3-5 p.m. The event will be held at the GFWC Brandon Junior Woman’s Club, located at 129 N. Moon Ave. in Brandon. All women interested in service to our community are welcome. The Brandon Service League will have refreshments and a social hour in addition to a short presentation.

Joanne Baxter, who became co-president of the GFWC Brandon Service League in January, said, “We are hosting this event to bring awareness to women in our community of our existence, our purpose, our programs and to generate membership. At this event, we will have a video presentation running of who GFWC is (the General Federation of Women’s Clubs), of whom we are a part. We will also have a presentation/information on the charities that we support, the fundraisers that we do and the programs that we are in the process of reviving.”

Each year, the Brandon Service League contributes to three charities, including New Horizon Group Home, Outreach Free Clinic and Resource Center, and Hope for Her. It also contributes money to the art department of six local high schools and gives two scholarships.

The club is also reviving two events which it has not been able to hold for several years. The first is the Alice Storms Very Special Arts Festival, which is a field trip for special needs preschoolers and kindergarteners from Southeastern Hillsborough County. This event gives children a fun day of activities, including face painting, a magician show, multiple crafts and more. This event has been held yearly for nearly 30 years.

The second event is a judged high school art show that will be held in December in conjunction with New Hope Church’s tree lighting and jazz concert. There will be monetary prizes in a multitude of categories for the art projects. This is open to Hillsborough County high school students through the art department.

Baxter said, “My goal is to increase membership and to successfully revive the judged art show and the Very Special Arts event.”

For information on becoming a member of the GFWC Brandon Service League, please visit www.gfwcbrandonserviceleague.org.