When it comes to carpet, tile, grout and upholstery cleaning, those tasks are best left to the professionals, like Heaven’s Best Carpet Cleaning. The Brandon-area franchise recently celebrated 20 years of business serving Brandon, Seffner, FishHawk, Riverview, Sun City Center and the surrounding areas.

Cody Howard founded Heaven’s Best Carpet Cleaning in 1983 after searching out a cleaning method that would more effectively clean carpets without leaving them soaking wet for hours. Since then, the company has grown to hundreds of franchise locations across the country.

Franchise owner Eric Swilley has been cleaning carpets since the age of 17 and came to know Heaven’s Best Carpet Cleaning through a family member who owned a franchise. Twenty years later, business is still going strong.

Residential as well as commercial services are available to help make furniture, tile, grout and upholstery look the best possible.

Swilley explained that Heaven’s Best’s method of low-moisture cleaning sets it apart from others who perform the same types of services.

“Our carpet cleaning process leaves customers with carpets that are dry in one hour,” he stated, adding that there is no sticky residue left to attract dirt and all its products are safe for children and pets.

He takes pride in making a difference in people’s lives and is passionate about providing top-quality results with a high level of professionalism.

“Seeing the before and after is the most rewarding part of the job,” Swilley commented.

One tip that Swilley offered readers to help them keep floor and furniture surfaces in their best condition is to do weekly vacuuming and cleaning, coupled with a professional cleaning at least once a year.

An area native, Swilley is currently living in Valrico with his wife and two children, who attend local elementary and middle schools. He said they stay active in the local community by participating in and donating to the schools’ PTA organizations and their local church, Centerpoint Church in Valrico.

Mention the Osprey Observer for 10 percent off any service.

To learn more about Heaven’s Best Carpet Cleaning or to schedule an appointment, visit https://heavensbestcleaningfl.com/ or call 813-294-2392.