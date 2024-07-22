By Alisa Gershman

All year long, people search for ways to quell their sweet tooth. Each season carries a myriad of treats with it, from scrumptious pies in the fall to cooling cakes in the summer.

Many rely on local grocery stores to provide these sweet satisfactions for them, as baking at home is not an easy task. Gathering all the ingredients and finding a good recipe may seem fruitless when in the end the cookies you swore you put in the oven 10 minutes ago come out burnt to a crisp.

Luckily, a local baking school has the solution. Meet Sweet Bites Baking School. The business, owned and founded by Pamela Fulks, began in 2018 in the space it currently stands, at 329 E. Robertson St. in Brandon. However, Fulks’ love for baking began all the way back to her childhood.

Growing up around a grandmother who had a knack for baking, she picked up many of the skills from her, falling in love with making special desserts for friends and family around her.

Starting with a small bakery in 2013 for retail custom cakes, events in life eventually forced Fulks to shut it down. But she knew the passion would always remain.

She eventually opened a small commercial space in the Brandon area for baking classes, starting the business many know and love today as Sweet Bites Baking School.

The school operates many different baking classes throughout the year, offered to all from kids to moms. Whether you are looking for a chill activity with some friends or a way to reel in the holidays, Sweet Bites has many different options to choose from.

Fulks stated, “We offer cake and cookie decorating classes, baking summer camps, mommy and me decorating classes, holiday events and quarterly Nailed It competitions.”

People from all over the area have shown an outpour of support for the business, choosing to host loved ones’ birthday parties and anniversaries there as fun activities for all to enjoy.

Parties are not the only thing the school caters to, as classes of all levels and specialties are held for customers as well. Customers can choose from cake or cookie decorating to more competitive levels of baking.

No matter how experienced you are near the oven, Sweet Bites Baking School will always invite you in with a smile and a dash of sugar to enjoy some delectable delights.

For more information about Sweet Bites Baking School, visit https://sweetbitesbaking.com/ or call 727-755-4224.