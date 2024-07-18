Marlin James: Owner Scott Clark

813-689-0817

https://www.marlinjames.com/

30 Years in Business!!

Family owned and operated. With the dream of two individuals, Marlin James opened its doors on January 21, 1994. James ‘Red’ Griffin and Marlin ‘Scott’ Clark Sr., with five decades of experience combined, founded Marlin James, Inc on an incredible combination of loyalty, integrity, and just plain pride that lives on to this day. After Red’s retirement in 2006, his daughter, Glenda Clark, took over his control of the company. In 2016, Marlin Clark Jr joined making it a 3rd generation company.

– We are Lennox Premier Dealer and have been since 1994

– We can service all makes and models

– All work that requires it is permitted and inspected by local municipalities

– We provide financing (currently through Wells Fargo)

– We support local charities and youth sports

– Owners are heavily involved in the company

– We have implemented WWRD, What Would Red Do?. WWRD a program which allows any employee to make decisions and state WWRD and not ever be questioned by management. This program ensures quality work total customer satisfaction.