Marlin James: Owner Scott Clark

813-689-0817

https://www.marlinjames.com/

30 Years in Business!!

Family owned and operated. With the dream of two individuals, Marlin James opened its doors on January 21, 1994. James ‘Red’ Griffin and Marlin ‘Scott’ Clark Sr., with five decades of experience combined, founded Marlin James, Inc on an incredible combination of loyalty, integrity, and just plain pride that lives on to this day. After Red’s retirement in 2006, his daughter, Glenda Clark, took over his control of the company. In 2016, Marlin Clark Jr joined making it a 3rd generation company.