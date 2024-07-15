By Jamie Lu

Supporting local nonprofits has always been an important mission to the Valrico/Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce (VFCC), and its most recent effort comes in the form of its new Lunch & Learn series. Launched early this year, Lunch & Learn is a quarterly event that aims to support charities through various methods, including education, recognition and fundraising. Any nonprofit member in the chamber is welcome to attend.

At the first meeting, attendees were asked about what strategies were effective for them in terms of generating donations and public awareness, and what the chamber could do to support them. During the second meeting, a social media expert educated the attendees on using social media strategies to build their online presence and garner more public attention and donations.

President of the chamber Patti Sutherland believes “it is important to support the nonprofits in our chamber anyway we can.” The VFCC now features a nonprofit in each of its weekly newsletters and allows that nonprofit to host a table at the monthly general assembly meetings. Nonprofits can also share their events on the chamber’s website and social media.

The VFCC is unique in that it frequently gives back to the community by supporting local nonprofits while being a nonprofit itself. Each year, in addition to its regular support of local charities, the chamber also selects a Charity of Choice, with this year’s being Raining Cats and Dogs Shelter and Sanctuary. Additionally, the chamber plans to host its annual Honorary Mayor’s Race of East Hillsborough this September.

Ultimately, the community remains at the center of all of the VFCC’s charitable efforts, whether it be in “supporting the teachers in our community schools with our very well attended back-to-school event (August 8), music bingo for Raining Cats and Dogs (October 24) or by the four $1,000 university and trade school scholarships for high school students,” Sutherland explained.

The chamber has worked with several charities through the Lunch & Learn series — including Freedom to Walk Foundation, ECHO, Angel Foundation FL, Metropolitan Ministries, Women Centered 4 Success, Water Smart Tots, Kiwanis, Dancing for a Difference, Impact and Faces of Courage — and hopes to continue expanding its collaborative efforts as the series progresses.

For more information about the VFCC, visit www.valricofishhawk.org.