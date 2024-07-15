A local family recognized a business opportunity 50 years ago that would create a long-lasting hub for the community. Thomas and Katherine Apostoleres opened their first location of Dunkin’ — then known as Dunkin’ Donuts — in 1973 in Brandon. The location on the corner of West Brandon Boulevard and Limona Road is still in business. And now this year, five decades later, their 23rd location opened on July 15 on Lithia Pinecrest Road in Valrico.

The Valrico location is just miles away from Bloomingdale Senior High School, where Thomas graduated from high school. He fondly remembers when his family opened the location on Bloomingdale Avenue during his senior year.

“This area has changed a lot. I grew up here,” Thomas said. “We are really excited to be in the neighborhood.”

Thomas said his family moved to the area in the early 90s and can remember when there were orange groves down Lumsden Road. A third-generation business, Thomas is co-owner of Dunkin’ with his parents, Nick and Rosalie. His younger brother, Niko, recently joined the business after graduating from Florida State University.

The new store on Lithia Pinecrest Road has the next-generation concept that was introduced in 2018. It includes the cold beverage tap system and nitro cold brew. The store has plenty of indoor seating and a nice patio with four picnic tables under umbrellas. Customers can easily pick up Dunkin’s iconic doughnuts, renowned coffee and breakfast sandwiches by visiting inside the store, going through the drive-through or ordering through its mobile app.

Dedication to quality is a focus for Dunkin’, and the chain is known for its high-quality products. The Apostolereses have also made commitment to the community an essential staple of their stores. Over the years, they have generously supported local nonprofits, youth sports teams and schools.

“I want to get even more involved in donating to local charities,” Thomas said.

Long-term plans include supporting different charities each month at different stores, possibly with a contest between the stores, he said.

The store will be open for business on July 15 with plans to have a grand opening within a couple months, after the start of the school year.

The new Valrico Dunkin’s opening hours are 5 a.m.-10 p.m. It is located at 3309 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. For more information about the Tampa-based Dunkin’ franchise, visit www.tampadd.com/about or email apostoleresdd@tampadd.com.