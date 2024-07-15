By Sara Kitchin

Cool down at the Campo Family YMCA’s pool and splash pad with the addition of the new and improved water slide. The new water slide replaced an old-standing water slide that had been the primary feature of the YMCA pool for over 16 years. YMCA members are thrilled with this new addition for families and friends to enjoy.

The feature contains double slides and is child-safe for those who know how to swim. The YMCA also offers swimming lessons for children and adults alike to gain the skills they need to fully enjoy the aquatic center.

The new slide technology allows for a greater experience, and the slide’s size creates more deck space. This extra space may be expecting new developments as the aquatic center continues to update.

“The Florida summer is hot,” said Campo Family YMCA executive director Mario Gallegos. “In the summer, our aquatic center gets heavy use because of the heat. It is a great place to hang out with the family, hangout with friends and cool off while enjoying the Florida sunshine.”

A membership at the Campo Family YMCA is not required to enjoy the slide and aquatic center. It is possible to visit the YMCA and use its many features with a guest pass. However, a YMCA membership is strongly encouraged, as it gives unlimited access.

It is the perfect time of year to purchase a YMCA membership and enjoy the pool. Many families attend the aquatic center daily during the summer because of the fun and safety that it provides for children.

The Campo Family YMCA also offers a summer camp in which children use the different facilities offered and engage in fun-filled pool, splash pad and sliding activities. The children are under constant supervision by camp counselors and lifeguards.

The Campo Family YMCA is located at 3414 Culbreath Rd. in Valrico and is open seven days a week. To learn more about the new water slide and other amenities, ask questions or purchase a membership, visit www.tampaymca.org or the Campo Family YMCA.