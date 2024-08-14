More than 600 attendees are expected to gather together for breakfast, prayer, worship and fellowship at All Pro Pastors’ annual Central Florida Leadership Prayer Breakfast on Wednesday, September 25.

This special event is organized by All Pro Pastors, a nonprofit organization founded in 2003 to provide a platform for pastors to come together, support each other and find accountability. This is the fourth annual Prayer Breakfast and originated in order to minister to the community, church, civic, government and business leaders, bringing an inspirational message of hope.

Terri Parke is the prayer coordinator for All Pro Pastors. “Attendees can expect good food, fellowship, encouragement, inspiration and prayer,” said Parke. “They will be truly blessed for attending. Attendees will also have the chance to hear the gospel, so it’s a great opportunity to invite friends and family to hear the gospel message.”

The keynote speaker this year is Florida’s first lady Casey DeSantis, and she will be bringing a message of encouragement and hope. DeSantis has been traveling the state, sharing her testimony and inspiring others to get out in the community and spread hope.

Pastor Paul K. Blair will be the other guest speaker bringing a life-impacting message to the attendees. As a former NFL player and college football star, he knows what it takes to be a great leader. Blair is currently a pastor in Oklahoma and founder of Liberty Pastors. His message will challenge and inspire everyone.

Parke is excited about this year’s event.

“It is a coming together for the community,” said Parke. “We all need encouragement, support and get ‘our batteries recharged.’ I love knowing that people are being refreshed like a cool cup of water for the thirsty. You will leave the event ready to take on the world with a full stomach, a full heart and to walk boldly in your faith.”

The doors open at 6 a.m. and the event takes place from 6:30-9 a.m. Fred’s Market will provide a buffet-style breakfast. There are sponsorships available and tickets for purchase through the All Pro Pastors website. Sponsoring a table will help cover the event’s costs and have your organization/church name recognized in the program. The breakfast is being held at the Florida Strawberry Festival Charlie Grimes Family Agricultural Center at 2508 W. Oak Ave. in Plant City. Parking is free. For more information on attending and table sponsorship, visit https://allpropastors.org/.