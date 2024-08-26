Hillsborough County Parks & Recreation is partnering with All American Youth Activities to offer dance and cheerleading classes to young athletes.

While young cheerleaders and dancers will be taught new techniques and skills, All American Youth Activities’ goal is to teach self-esteem and self-confidence through its programs. The classes will also foster friendships, promote physical fitness and encourage young athletes to work with others.

The cheerleading classes teach basic stunts and different style jumps through choreographed routines and techniques.

“Along with learning exciting crowd and popular cheers, chants and group work, children learn better coordination, flexibility, cooperation with others and self-esteem,” according to All American Youth Activities’ website. “Shyness is very often overcome.”

Dance classes offer a recreational hip-hop and modern jazz lessons that mimic a “music video style.”

“Our dance classes are taught in a fun, relaxed, musical atmosphere that will help to prepare students for future dance interests,” states the website.

At the end of each season, performers will participate in a competition to showcase the routines they’ve learned and practiced with All American Youth Activities. Classes typically have 20-25 students, which are commonly taught by college students who are members of their schools’ dance or cheer teams.

The pay-as-you-go design allows students to try out the classes with no obligatory contracts. Previous experience in dance and cheer is not required or necessary, but students are encouraged to bring a good attitude and high energy to each lesson.

Children from ages 5-15 can take evening classes after school for $8-$10 per week at various locations across Hillsborough County. Classes for both dance and cheer are broken up into three different age groups.

All American Youth Activities has nine locations in Hillsborough County, including the Brandon Park & Recreation Center, the Ruskin Park & Recreation Center and the Gardenville Park & Recreation Center in Gibsonton. These locations offer both cheer and dance programs for students.

“Our goal is to provide ongoing top quality, youth-oriented outreach programs that are affordable for everyone,” according to the website.

For more information or to register for dance and cheer classes, visit All American Youth Activities’ website at www.allamericanyouth.org or call 813-885-AAYA (2292).