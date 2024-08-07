Hillsborough County Public Schools is seeking input for the name of the district’s new state-of-the-art neighborhood high school, set to open in August 2025.

The public is invited to submit name recommendations for the new school, which will be located on an 87-acre site at 1712 W. Lake Dr. in Wimauma. The school, in the fast-growing area of South Hillsborough County, will accommodate nearly 3,500 students. The property will also be home to an elementary and middle school in the future.

Names for the new high school, in the heart of the Wimauma community, can be submitted at https://bit.ly/HSUUU.

Name submissions can be sent in through Friday, August 9. All names submitted will be provided to the Hillsborough County School Board for their consideration. The school board is scheduled to vote on a name at the Thursday, September 5, board meeting.

“This high school will be our most innovative project, one that our students will thrive in. The school will serve as the heartbeat of the Wimauma community and meet the evolving needs of our students. I thank the architects for their vision in designing this campus and the construction team for building this beautiful school with the goal of investing in our future — our children,” said Superintendent Van Ayres.

Names under consideration must follow school board policy 7250. The naming and renaming of all school sites and facilities shall respect all races, cultural and ethnic differences and values. Furthermore, the school board prohibits the use of any school or facility name that is in direct violation with school board policy 2260 — Nondiscrimination and Access to Equal Educational Opportunity.

School sites and facilities shall be named for individuals who have rendered outstanding public service to public education, for geographical locations and for groups and clubs as indicated: elementary, middle and secondary schools — for U.S. presidents, school board members, educators, outstanding citizens and geographical locations. An elected official proposed for a school name shall have left public office for a period not less than five years. No candidate for public office shall be considered.

To stay up to date on the school’s progress, please visit the High School UUU homepage at www.hillsboroughschools.org/hsuuu.