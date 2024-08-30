Local Girl Scout Aims To Make Waves Against Plastic Pollution

Ava Boehmer, a member of local Girl Scout Troop 889, is working toward her Gold Award, the highest award a Girl Scout can earn. After spending time living in Hawaii, Boehmer felt compelled to educate her community about plastic pollution and its harmful impact on marine life.

To further her mission, Boehmer has launched her own website, https://avags23project.my.canva.site/, which serves as a valuable resource for ongoing education and information.

Community support is crucial for Boehmer’s project to thrive. Residents are encouraged to follow her journey on Facebook to stay updated on her initiatives and learn how they can contribute to her mission. Follow Boehmer on Facebook at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61563488375819.

Let’s Talk Dementia

Sandy’s Daughter LLC will be hosting informational Let’s Talk Dementia support group meetings for dementia care partners at three different locations. Hawthorne Inn and Estates, located at 859 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon, will host on Tuesday, September 3, at 10:30 a.m. Superior Residences of Brandon, located at 1819 Providence Ridge Blvd. in Brandon, will host on Tuesday, September 17, at 3 p.m. Savannah Court of Brandon, located at 824 N. Parsons Ave. in Brandon, will host on Tuesday, September 24, at 5 p.m.

These sessions offer support for care partners, dementia education and available local community resources and are designed to support those living with brain change and the care partners who help them. For more information or to RSVP, please contact CherylAnn at sandysdaughter@outlook.com or text 941-626-7447.

East Hillsborough Democratic Club Meetings

The East Hillsborough Democratic Club invites all like-minded individuals to the Tuesday, September 10, meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Brandon Crossroads Bowl, located at 609 Crater Ln. in Tampa. Please visit the calendar on the club website at www.easthillsboroughdems.org to register and check for updates, or call 813-646-6324.

The monthly meeting of the Democratic Women’s Club of Southeast Hillsborough County will be held at the Bloomingdale Regional Public Library, located at 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico, on Thursday, September 5, at 6:30 p.m., with a meet and greet starting at 6 p.m. The speaker for the meeting will be a candidate for the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners, Sean Shaw.

For more information, please email sedwcinfo@gmail.com or call 813-503-8639.

Christmas In The Country At Cracker Country

At Christmas in the Country, families and friends will have the opportunity to experience a 19th-century Florida Christmas. This annual event celebrates the holiday traditions of 1890s rural Florida and offers guests the chance to join in many of the featured lifestyle activities from the period.

Christmas in the Country will be held at Cracker Country, located at the Florida State Fairgrounds at 4800 U.S. 301 N. in Tampa on Saturday, December 14, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Advanced tickets are required and can be purchased at www.crackercountry.org/events/christmasdec14.