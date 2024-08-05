FastFrame Of Winthrop Celebrates One Year Anniversary

Aki Weaver and David Escobar, owners of FastFrame of Winthrop, have been reflecting upon the beautiful, meaningful and unique pieces that they have had the privilege of framing during their first year in business.

“Our success over the past year is largely due to the unwavering support from the community, and for that we are so grateful,” they said.

Earlier this year, Weaver and Escobar were also able to attend a conference where they were able to further their education and discover new ways of designing, which has fueled them to keep designing new pieces, utilizing the latest collections of moldings and mats. As always, FastFrame of Winthrop stands by its ‘True Love Guarantee,’ which means if you do not absolutely love your finished frame, then FastFrame will recraft it within the same price range at no additional cost.

FastFrame of Winthrop is located at 6128 Winthrop Town Center Ave. in Riverview. Additional information can be found on its website at www.fastframe.com/riverview or by calling 813-436-0044.

Southshore Charter Academy Is Hiring Elementary Teachers

Southshore Charter Academy is hiring energetic individuals who love children and wish to make a powerful impact to mold lifelong learners. Teachers are needed in its elementary program. Southshore Charter Academy is a member of the Charter Schools USA family and is relentlessly committed to student greatness in school and life. It strives to unleash each student’s potential by building strong minds and good hearts, ensuring they develop lifelong, future-ready skills that will lead them to success as they pursue their dreams and aspirations.

For more information about available positions, please call the school at 813-769-1209.

The Stylish Chick Celebrates Two Years With A Ribbon-cutting

The Stylish Chick has helped over 500 people discover their best colors and style in the two years since it opened, and owner Barbara Ellis decided to celebrate this with a chamber of commerce ribbon-cutting.

The two main services offered by The Stylish Chick are color analysis and style consultations. Color analysis uses color science and large drapes of various colors to take clients on journeys of discovery to the colors that make them look healthy, youthful and glowing. During a style consultation, body geometrics and how to dress your unique body shape for proportion and balance are discussed.

“When you marry color, body geometrics and your clothing personality all together, shopping becomes easy,” said owner Barbara Ellis.

To make an appointment with The Stylish Chick, visit its website at https://thestylishchick.com/ or call 610-585-8596.

Garcia Weight Loss Aesthetics & Hormone Therapy

Garcia Weight Loss Aesthetics & Hormone Therapy was founded on the belief that everyone deserves access to medically supported weight-loss services in a warm and welcoming setting. The practice offers a team approach with highly skilled practitioners.

Weight loss is more than just numbers; each individual has unique strengths, challenges, needs and goals. Truly customized weight loss takes all these factors into consideration to create a personalized treatment plan. The team at Garcia Weight Loss Aesthetics & Hormone Therapy doesn’t just focus on shedding excess pounds, as its practitioners strive to enhance overall health and wellness.

Visit its website at www.garciaweightloss.com or call 813-982-3042 for additional information or to make an appointment.

Latitudes Tours Receives Travelers’ Choice Award

The Travelers’ Choice Award honors travelers’ favorite destinations, hotels, things to do etc. based on the reviews collected on Tripadvisor over a 12-month period. Latitudes Tours has been awarded a Travelers’ Choice Award for the last six years.

Latitudes Tours offers a variety of eco-tours including a sunset cruise with optional dinner and kayak tours. A shuttle bus is also available and can take up to 15 passengers to popular destinations including Anna Maria Island beaches, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa and shopping venues. Whatever you decide to do, Latitudes Tours is dedicated to providing guests with a memorable experience.

Latitudes Tours is located at 580 Bahia Beach Blvd. in Ruskin. Visit its website at https://latitudestours.com/ to view tours and to make a reservation.

Danny’s Deli Opens In FishHawk Area

Local residents Danny and Amy Saccullo recently opened Danny’s Deli at 13457 FishHawk Blvd. in Lithia. Danny described his new eating establishment as “the neighborhood deli where you can come in, grab a sandwich and say hi to your neighbor.”

The menu has a wide variety of dishes, including hoagies, sandwiches, wraps, chopped salads, soups and desserts. Everything is freshly made in-house, and Danny’s Deli takes great pride in providing great customer service and even better food. First responders, teachers and nurses all receive a 10 percent discount on their orders.

Please visit its website at www.facebook.com/dannysdeli75 to view the menu and opening hours.

Cruise Planners Plans More Than Cruises

Riverview residents Matthew Gordon and Marji Beam are the owners of Cruise Planners and your local vacation experts. As travel advisors, they help individuals and groups plan and organize their trips, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable travel experience.

“We take care of everything from booking flights and accommodations to creating personalized itineraries based on interests and preferences. Our goal is to save clients time and stress by handling all the details and providing expert advice,” said Gordon and Beam.

From solo sojourns to group getaways and budget bliss to luxury living, Cruise Planners can help make your dream vacation come true. Visit its website at www.ventureoutvacation.com. Call 717-856-2646 to speak with Gordon or call 727-455-4255 to speak with Beam.

Maid Pure Cleaning Now Serving East County Residents

Maid Pure Cleaning Services is a professional residential cleaning company dedicated to creating free time for busy people. Its team is composed of professionally trained, background-checked employees who are dedicated to delivering consistent and reliable cleaning services. It is licensed, bonded and insured, ensuring peace of mind for its clients.

“At Maid Pure Cleaning Services we strive to provide a personalized and trustworthy cleaning experience that enhances the quality of life for the families we serve,” said local resident and owner Dionne Cona.

The services offered include recurring cleaning, move-in and move-out cleaning, spring cleaning and one-time cleaning. Visit its website at https://maidpurecleaningservices.com/ or call 813-670-2004 for more information.

LeHeal Biogenix Offers Red Light Therapy

LeHeal Biogenix is introducing the groundbreaking combination of red light therapy and grounding mats. Red light therapy is an FDA-approved treatment that utilizes specific wavelengths of light, similar to the way plants use sunlight for photosynthesis, to activate natural processes within the body. This therapy boosts energy levels, optimizes sleep, relieves minor pains and swelling, promotes hair growth, improves various skin conditions and helps balance mood, making it a versatile solution for a variety of health concerns.

LeHeal Biogenix is located at 1155 Nikki View Dr. in Brandon. Visit https://leheal.com/ to learn more.

North Star Consulting Offers Private College And Career Planning

North Star Consulting offers private, one-on-one college and career planning for students and adults. Founder Christina Sanchez Bonner, M.Ed., with more than 15 years of experience in this field, created this company to service the needs of individuals searching for personalized support in college and/or career planning. Its services include academic advising, college admissions, funding education, resume letters, interview preparation and career consulting. North Star Consulting provides a nonjudgemental approach to assist its clients in finding the ideal path to reach their goals.

Visit its website at www.northstarconsultings.com or call 813-315-5214 for additional information.