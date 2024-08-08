New Pet Therapy Dog At St. Joseph’s Hospital-South

Meet Quincy, the newest pet therapy dog at St. Joseph’s Hospital-South in Riverview, and his handler, Matt Currie. Quincy is a male Australian labradoodle, and he and Currie are from Riverview. With Quincy’s addition, St. Joseph’s Hospital-South now has nine pet therapy dogs providing joy, comfort and love to patients, visitors, team members, medical staff and others.

Cruise Planners Plans More Than Cruises

Riverview residents Matthew Gordon and Marji Beam are the owners of Cruise Planners and your local vacation experts. As travel advisors, they help individuals and groups plan and organize their trips, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable travel experience.

“We take care of everything from booking flights and accommodations to creating personalized itineraries based on interests and preferences. Our goal is to save clients time and stress by handling all the details and providing expert advice,” said Gordon and Beam.

From solo sojourns to group getaways and budget bliss to luxury living, Cruise Planners can help make your dream vacation come true. Visit its website at www.ventureoutvacation.com. Call 717-856-2646 to speak with Gordon or call 727-455-4255 to speak with Beam.

North Star Consulting Offers Private College And Career Planning

North Star Consulting offers private, one-on-one college and career planning for students and adults. Founder Christina Sanchez Bonner, M.Ed., with more than 15 years of experience in this field, created this company to service the needs of individuals searching for personalized support in college and/or career planning. Its services include academic advising, college admissions, funding education, resume letters, interview preparation and career consulting. North Star Consulting provides a nonjudgemental approach to assist its clients in finding the ideal path to reach their goals.

Visit its website at www.northstarconsultings.com or call 813-315-5214 for additional information.

LeHeal Biogenix Offers Red Light Therapy

LeHeal Biogenix is introducing the groundbreaking combination of red light therapy and grounding mats. Red light therapy is an FDA-approved treatment that utilizes specific wavelengths of light, similar to the way plants use sunlight for photosynthesis, to activate natural processes within the body. This therapy boosts energy levels, optimizes sleep, relieves minor pains and swelling, promotes hair growth, improves various skin conditions and helps balance mood, making it a versatile solution for a variety of health concerns.

LeHeal Biogenix is located at 1155 Nikki View Dr. in Brandon. Visit https://leheal.com/ to learn more.

Southshore Charter Academy Is Hiring Elementary Teachers

Southshore Charter Academy is hiring energetic individuals who love children and wish to make a powerful impact to mold lifelong learners. Teachers are needed in its elementary program. Southshore Charter Academy is a member of the Charter Schools USA family and is relentlessly committed to student greatness in school and life. It strives to unleash each student’s potential by building strong minds and good hearts, ensuring they develop lifelong, future-ready skills that will lead them to success as they pursue their dreams and aspirations.

For more information about available positions, please call the school at 813-769-1209.

Maid Pure Cleaning Now Serving East County Residents

Maid Pure Cleaning Services is a professional residential cleaning company dedicated to creating free time for busy people. Its team is composed of professionally trained, background-checked employees who are dedicated to delivering consistent and reliable cleaning services. It is licensed, bonded and insured, ensuring peace of mind for its clients.

“At Maid Pure Cleaning Services we strive to provide a personalized and trustworthy cleaning experience that enhances the quality of life for the families we serve,” said local resident and owner Dionne Cona.

The services offered include recurring cleaning, move-in and move-out cleaning, spring cleaning and one-time cleaning. Visit its website at https://maidpurecleaningservices.com/ or call 813-670-2004 for more information.

Latitudes Tours Receives Travelers’ Choice Award

The Travelers’ Choice Award honors travelers’ favorite destinations, hotels, things to do etc. based on the reviews collected on Tripadvisor over a 12-month period. Latitudes Tours has been awarded a Travelers’ Choice Award for the last six years.

Latitudes Tours offers a variety of eco-tours including a sunset cruise with optional dinner and kayak tours. A shuttle bus is also available and can take up to 15 passengers to popular destinations including Anna Maria Island beaches, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa and shopping venues. Whatever you decide to do, Latitudes Tours is dedicated to providing guests with a memorable experience.

Latitudes Tours is located at 580 Bahia Beach Blvd. in Ruskin. Visit its website at https://latitudestours.com/ to view tours and to make a reservation.

Meet The Greater Brandon Chamber Hob Nob Candidates On August 15

On Thursday, August 15, the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce will host its popular Candidate Hob Nob event. The 2024 Brandon Chamber Candidate Hob Nob is presented by RSA Consulting Group and will be held at The Regent, located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview.

This year’s Brandon Chamber Hob Nob features over 20 candidates from the federal, state and local level that will be on your ballot this year. Attendees will have the opportunity to vote at the event in a straw poll, with results released that evening. Tickets start at $25 for Brandon Chamber members and $30 for nonmembers. There is a special attraction this year: Uncle Sam! He will be walking around taking pictures with guests.

Tickets for the 2024 Brandon Chamber Candidate Hob Nob, presented by RSA Consulting Group, can be purchased on the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce SquareSite page at https://greater-brandon-chamber-of-commerce.square.site/product/2024-candidate-hob-nob-event/25.