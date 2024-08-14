The Faces of Courage (FOC) Foundation is a local nonprofit that was founded by Peggie Sherry in 2004. FOC provides free day outings, educational workshops and medically supervised overnight camps for women, children and families who have been affected by all types of cancer and blood disorders. Celebrating 20 years of providing programs to participants at no cost is an achievement that Sherry is proud of.

“For the past 20 years I have had the privilege and honor to work with the most amazing people. Some of our volunteers have been with me from the very beginning,” said Sherry. “When it comes to the cancer survivors we have served, you could fill books with incredible stories of bravery, determination and hope.”

According to Sherry, running this organization brings many emotions to the table.

“This job is the best of the best and the worst of the worst jobs,” said Sherry. “We are constantly amazed by the campers and the joy they get from what most of us would think of as simple things. Facing your mortality much earlier than expected changes how you view everything.”

The programs and camps offered for FOC depend greatly on the support of the community, including fundraising and volunteering. “Grassroots organizations rarely spend their funding on advertising and marketing,” said Sherry. “We choose to put our donors’ funding directly into programs. Therefore, you have the challenge of fundraising without an enormous marketing budget like some other charitable organizations.”

FOC’s next event will be the Women’s Cancer Retreat held at Rotary’s Camp Florida from Friday, September 13, through Sunday, September 15. This camp will host 60 adult cancer survivors from around the nation, Canada and the islands. Then on Sunday, October 6, will be the fifth annual Sail Away from Cancer event sponsored by Davis Island Yacht Club, where 300 survivors and guests will board 17 sailing yachts for a sunset sail, then return to a gourmet meal at the clubhouse. The first weekend of December will be the annual Santa’s Workshop Weekend cancer camp for children ages 2-12 who have been diagnosed with any type of cancer or blood disorder and their well siblings.

“We are able to provide programs at no cost to participants through the generosity of corporate sponsors; civic, social and service organizations; individual donors; grants; fundraisers; and bequests,” said Sherry. “Individuals and corporations can help us by hosting outings, providing volunteers, sponsoring events and programs, cash donations, in-kind items or services, tickets to area sports and entertainment venues and gift cards to grocery stores and/or discount department stores.”

Faces of Courage is located at 10006 Cross Creek Blvd., Ste. 519 in Tampa. For more information, call 813-948-7478 or visit https://facesofcourage.org/.