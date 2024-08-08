School Breakfast Is Free For All Students

Each school day, all Hillsborough County Public Schools students are reminded to take advantage of the district’s free school breakfast program offered to every student, regardless of their household income. The National School Breakfast Program continues to make it possible for all school children to receive a free nutritious breakfast every school day.

Breakfast options include fruit and yogurt parfaits, whole-grain breads and cereals and hot, fresh breakfast sandwiches. Every school breakfast served meets federal nutrition standards and is available before the first bell rings.

Recycling And Waste Reduction Art Contest

The second annual Recycling and Waste Reduction Art Contest is on. The theme of the contest is ‘What Can We Do to Help the Community Reduce Waste, Reuse What We Have, and Recycle More?’

Students can submit a drawing using drawing tools, including digital programs such as Photoshop. They also can submit a collage using drawings, photographs or other materials. Students cannot use artificial intelligence (AI) programs. Other types of submissions will not be judged.

To enter, students must work alone, create original art, live in Hillsborough County and be entering fourth through 12th grade by the start of the 2024 school year.

Artwork can be submitted from now until Saturday, August 31. If you have questions, email the Hillsborough County Recycling Team at recycling@hcfl.gov.

To learn more about the Recycling and Waste Reduction Art Contest and review complete entry and art rules, visit https://hcfl.gov/residents/property-owners-and-renters/trash-and-recycling/summer-recycling-art-contest.

Riverview High School Is Looking For Football Coaches

Riverview High School, located at 11311 Boyette Rd. in Riverview, is looking to add assistant football coaches (no experience necessary, and you do not need to be a teacher) to its staff. All coaching candidates must be willing to commit to a year-round football program.

Volunteer and stipend positions are available. If you are interested, email head coach Tony Rodriguez at antonio.rodriguez@hcps.net or text 813-815-0310.

Creative Junk Therapy Student Art Show

Creative Junk Therapy is proud to host its first student art show, which will be on display throughout the month of August. Creative Junk Therapy’s mission is to promote creativity, environmental awareness and community through reuse. It was created as a space for all people to find and enjoy community through creativity and hosts a wide variety of classes for students of all ages, including watercolor painting, crocheting and paint pouring.

Creative Junk Therapy is located at 772 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. Visit its website at www.creativejunktherapy.org to learn more and see the upcoming classes available.

Tampa Dynamo FC Open For Registration

Come be a part of the largest program at Tampa Dynamo FC, now open for registration. With locations in Riverview and Apollo Beach, Tampa Dynamo FC offers three unique recreational programs designed for all ages and skill levels.

The recreational soccer programs are designed to provide a fun, supportive and engaging environment where players can develop their skills, build confidence and enjoy the thrill of this beautiful game. With a focus on teamwork, sportsmanship and personal growth, Tampa Dynamo FC offers a community where every player can thrive. Whether you’re just starting out or looking to refine your skills, there’s a place for you on the pitch.

Please visit www.tampadynamofc.com for more information.

East Hillsborough Democratic Club Meeting

The next meeting of the East Hillsborough Democratic Club will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13, at the Brandon Crossroads Bowl, located at 609 Crater Lane in Tampa. Attend to enjoy some food and drink and learn what the club is all about.

To learn more, see the club calendar or register, visit its website at www.easthillsboroughdems.org.

Smooth And Cool Jazz Concert At United Methodist Church Of Sun City Center

The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center (SCCUMC), located at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center, welcomes Stacey Knights and Chuck Weirich performing ‘HOT Summer COOL Jazz’ on Sunday, August 11, at 7 p.m.

As an exceptionally talented saxophonist, flutist, vocalist, songwriter and recording artist, Knights has been performing since the age of 10 and was named a ‘Best Emerging Artist of 2006’ by American Idol magazine. Weirich is a jazz trumpeter and vocalist who has been playing the trumpet for 60 years and has played along with many popular artists, such as saxophonist Boots Randolph and even popular vocalists like Frank Sinatra.

Tickets are available from the Pages of Life Bookstore, the church office or online at www.sccumc.com/events. Tickets may also be available at the door.