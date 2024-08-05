Bromeliads, members of the pineapple family, Bromeliaceae, are beautiful flowering plants. Florida has 16 native bromeliad species and two natural hybrids. Ten of the 16 native bromeliad species are on the threatened or endangered list. Threatened means the species is at risk of becoming endangered. An endangered species is at risk of becoming extinct.

Bromeliads are great plants for those of us who are lazy gardeners. They can be used as houseplants, in containers in your yard or as part of your landscape. Bromeliads are known for their colorful, long-lasting flowers and amazingly colored foliage. You may not know that Spanish moss, ball moss and pineapples are all bromeliads.

Many bromeliads grow on trees but don’t live off the tree, using it for support. The moisture and nutrients they need come from the atmosphere and debris in their ‘cups,’ which store and absorb water. It’s best not to put fertilizer in the cups because that can burn the new leaves.

Bromeliads can grow indoors as houseplants. Mine are much happier on the lanai, front porch or in the landscape. If I needed to guess, my estimated number of bromeliads is probably over 100. Many prefer part or full shade, but one of my favorites is Aechmea blanchetiana, which is a showstopper. The leaf color is yellow/orange, and it has a serrated leaf blade length of up to 36 inches. The flower stalk is a red and yellow cluster of bracts. Some use these as cut flowers indoors or on their lanai. The plant will die slowly a year or two after flowering.

These plants grow with or without soil. If you plant bromeliads in soil, it should be well drained. If the soil is too most, there could be an issue with root rot. You will notice ‘pups’ at the base of the mother plant, which you can remove and replant elsewhere.

During rain or irrigation, water can fill the bromeliad cups, and mosquitos will breed there. You could use a garden hose to flush out the larvae or purchase a biological mosquito control (Bacillus thuringiensis subspecies israelensis). Follow the package directions for application rates and timing.

Find several bromeliads that you will enjoy in your landscape. They will reproduce and provide a beautiful display. To learn more about bromeliads, please go to UF Florida Native Bromeliads (https://edis.ifas.ufl.edu/publication/UW205), Bromeliads at a Glance (https://edis.ifas.ufl.edu/publication/EP337), Mosquitoes and Bromeliads (https://edis.ifas.ufl.edu/publication/IN1343) and Aechmea blanchetiana Bromeliad (https://edis.ifas.ufl.edu/publication/FP014).

For assistance with horticultural questions in Hillsborough County, call 813-744-5519.

Contact: labarber@ufl.edu.