Bloomingdale High School head football coach Patrick Murphy looks to take the bull by the horns in his second season at the helm. He took the reins in 2023 after Bloomingdale had two consecutive losing seasons.

The program had a record 12 wins in 2020 and made it to the state semifinals for their best season to date. The football team historically has struggled mightily in the past. Murphy believes that he has to change the culture again for them to be successful. He and his coaching staff are putting an emphasis on his players showing up every day to get better and focusing on the process, working on fundamentals and technique.

The Bulls’ major strength will be their defense, returning seven starters from last year. Murphy wants his defense to be fast and athletic, swarming to the ball. He likes the experience his secondary brings, along with his defensive front. Coach Bruce Gifford joins the staff and brings a lot of experience as a former head coach. He will help out coach Shawn Council on defense.

Bloomingdale is going back to the basics, focusing on tackling and blocking. Murphy wants his team to get better in the running game this season to help set up the pass. Sophomore running back Preston Beckham is a young, talented player that will carry the rock. The offense will be really young and inexperienced, bringing back one starter from 2023.

Key players include senior free safety/wide receiver Ethan Larson, who has great hands, is a reliable route runner and is the only offensive returner from last year; junior cornerback/receiver Darion Thomas, who is an electrifying playmaker with the ball in his hands; and junior outside linebacker/tight end Jadon Svendseon, who is a big physical presence on the field. Seniors Connor Crawley and Carson Mrazeck both bring leadership to the team.

The Bulls will have to replace two-year starting quarterback Dillon Rose-Bailey, who transferred to Wiregrass Ranch. Sophomore Kingston Johnson will start the year as signal caller. Murphy said that he’s a pocket passer and he knows and sets the tone for the offense.

Murphy is putting a lot on his shoulders to make this program successful. He will call plays on offense. He hopes that his team has a big buy-in and shows up to work every day. He believes in putting in the work, practicing with purpose, studying tape and preparing hard Monday through Thursday, and the rest will take care of itself on game day.

“For our team, I just want them to try and put everything on me,” he said. “If they are going to do it my way, I’ll always take the heat for those guys because that means that they’re practicing hard, they’re watching the film like I’m asking them to do. I want them to put it all on me, that’s my job as the head coach.”

Murphy hopes to compete for a district title in 2024. The team was one game away from winning it last season, coming up a little bit short against East Bay 28-20 in the last game of the season.

Schedule:

8/23 vs. Newsome

8/30 @ Blake

9/13 @ East Bay

9/20 vs. Brandon

9/27 @ Bartow

10/4 vs. Berkeley Prep

10/10 vs. Durant

10/18 vs. Robinson

10/25 @ Riverview

11/1 @ Strawberry Crest