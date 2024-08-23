There is a palpable excitement within the Seffner Christian Academy football program in 2024. The school built a brand-new field house last year and added a new football field and practice field with a fresh grass surface. Light poles were added as well, making it possible for the Crusaders to play their first-ever night game on campus.

The football team is going through some changes on the football field as well, now being a part of the Sunshine State Athletic Association (SSAA). Head coach Travis Puelo thinks that the playing field will be more even with like-minded schools, despite having to travel a little bit further for road games. All of the teams in the conference are guaranteed to make the playoffs. Seffner Christian has not made the playoffs for the last two seasons.

The Crusaders will be a young football team again this season with a 45-man roster and only a handful of seniors on it. Half of the kids are underclassmen. The roster has had some instability the past few years with transfers leaving and entering the program at a high rate.

Team chemistry has always been a huge part of the program’s success. The players spend a lot of time together off the field. Players and coaches recently went on a mission trip to Tennessee for team bonding activities. The team motto this season is “together we can.”

Puelo likes the talent and depth he has at the skill positions. He thinks that the back seven of his defense will be the team’s major strength. They don’t have a lot of depth and experience up front but will progress throughout the season.

Seffner Christian has had a proud tradition of great quarterback play under Puelo. Junior transfer signal caller Gabe Hagan will continue that tradition and distribute the ball and spread the field in this high-powered spread offense. Puelo said that Hagan throws a nice, tight spiral; reads the field well; is very cerebral; and has a very strong arm. He isn’t the typical dual threat that the team usually runs with, he’s more of a drop-back passer who can occasionally run.

Senior Mahki Cosby will be a key receiver on the outside; junior Bo Knox will anchor down the defense as the Mike linebacker; junior transfer return man Keion Moore will play some running back and slot receiver; senior transfer Wills West will carry the ball and play linebacker; and sophomores Dylon Edwards and Mitchell Pearson will anchor both the offensive and defensive lines.

“My expectations are for us to go out and compete, play hard and play disciplined football,” said Puelo. “I believe that gives us an opportunity to be really successful, not to turn the ball over in the red zone, for us to get off the field on third down. We talked about getting better at those things in the offseason. I think the players and coaches have embraced the opportunity to get better.”

Schedule:

8/23 @ Duval Charter

8/30 vs. IRCHS

9/6 vs. NFEI

9/13 vs. NCHS

9/20 vs. SPCHS

10/4 @ CCHS

10/11 vs. Bronson

10/18 vs. ODA

10/25 @ SCHS