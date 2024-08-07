Hillsborough County wants to recognize civically involved communities through the Neighborhood Awards program. And this year your neighborhood could be a winner.

The annual awards recognize neighborhood associations that have enriched the quality of life in neighborhoods in unincorporated Hillsborough County. The awards highlight neighborhood organizations that have fostered healthy, safe and engaged neighborhoods through exceptional programs, projects and events.

Nominations are being accepted until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14, in the three award categories: Healthy, Safe and Engaged.

Healthy Neighborhood: Fostering the health of a community through conservation, environmental stewardship or healthy lifestyle offerings. Projects might include a community cleanup, tree planting, mental health and well-being projects and healthy cooking demonstrations.

Safe Neighborhood: Making the community safer or better prepared for a disaster with projects such as swim safety, stranger danger, antibullying, online safety and creating disaster kits and/or preparedness plans for the community.

Engaged Neighborhood: Fostering community spirit and engagement through volunteerism or communication initiatives. Projects could include food pantry donation events, initiatives to assist neighbors in need or communications that educate residents about local happenings, services or projects.

One outstanding organization that applies and is selected as the award winner for any of the three categories will also be recognized as Neighborhood of the Year and receive $500. The awards are for exceptional neighborhood projects and events that occurred between July 2023 and July 2024.

Interested neighborhood associations can apply online. Each nomination should include supporting information, such as samples of promotional material, website links, photographs, articles and letters of support that can be uploaded.

Eligibility requirements:

Before applying, organizations must also be registered in the Neighborhood Roster. If not listed, neighborhoods are asked to submit a Neighborhood Roster Application.

Must be located within unincorporated Hillsborough County.

Must be a neighborhood civic association, homeowners association, condominium association or neighborhood association.

Learn more about the program and the 2023 neighborhood awards winners at https://hcfl.gov/residents/property-owners-and-renters/homeowners-and-neighborhoods/neighborhood-awards.

Contact Neighborhood Relations at neighborhood-relations@hcfl.gov or 813-272-5860 for more information.