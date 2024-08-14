Historic Plant City Main Street has been bestowed with two prestigious awards from the Florida secretary of state. The awards were presented during the Preservation Main Street Conference held in Tallahassee during the month of July.

The annual conference, hosted by Florida Main Street in partnership with the Florida Trust for Historic Preservation, explores the critical role of preservation and economic development in revitalizing historic downtowns across the state of Florida.

Tina Marie Polson, marketing and communications specialist for Historic Plant City Main Street, said, “We are deeply honored to receive these prestigious Secretary of State Awards, a testament to our unwavering commitment to storytelling, collaboration and the transformative power of the Main Street Approach. These awards celebrate the heart and soul of our beloved downtown Plant City, highlighting our community’s vibrant spirit and entrepreneurial dedication. Join us in celebrating this incredible achievement as we continue to inspire and uplift our historic district, driving forward the success and vitality of Historic Plant City Main Street.”

The first award was Telling Your Story. The Plant City Main Street Commercial captured the essence and charm of historic downtown Plant City. The commercial stands as a testament to the power of storytelling and collaboration. The commercial highlights local merchants. It shows how, through their entrepreneurial spirit, they use their integral role as local merchants to serve the community.

The second award was Four Point Warrior. Polson led a series of Business Builder Workshops in 2024. The workshops were designed to empower downtown Plant City small businesses with innovative marketing strategies tailored to the historic district. Participants were presented with a diverse range of topics aimed at fortifying their businesses. To learn more about upcoming Business Builder Workshops, please visit www.plantcitymainstreet.org/business-builder-workshops.

The awards that Historic Plant City Main Street won celebrate its commitment to storytelling, collaboration and the transformative power of the Main Street Approach.

Historic Plant City Main Street is a nonprofit organization that involves the entire community in revitalizing downtown Plant City. It holds a lot of events, including monthly Last Fridays and the annual Oktoberfest.

For more information, please visit www.plantcitymainstreet.org.