Serving all of Hillsborough County, Martin Security Services is a small, veteran-owned, full-service business founded and owned by Ruskin residents Vanessa and Richard Martin, and this September marks its fourth anniversary of providing professional security solutions.

Vanessa brings 30 years of experience in the business world to Martin Security Services, and Richard is a military veteran and licensed low-voltage technician. He learned much about security as a counterintelligence agent and wanted to stay in the same field, so after retiring from the military in 2012 he went into the alarm industry, starting as a government contractor.

Later on, while working for ADT, “I found a desire to open my own business so I could help customers as I saw fit with my own brand of customer service and work integrity,” Richard states on their business’ website. To that end, they created Martin Security Services.

It provides burglar alarm installation, audio/video solutions, security system monitoring, building automation, maintenance and upgrades for residential and commercial clients, starting off with free consultation. For military and first responder clients, Martin Security Services offers a 10 percent discount.

“We customize everything to the clients’ requests,” Vanessa added.

If existing equipment is reusable, then Martin Security can simply begin its services through that equipment and add to it. If not, then it also offers a recycling program in which it’ll remove all old equipment and give credit toward the installation of new equipment.

“You don’t necessarily have to buy the equipment from us either. … I mean, every single home improvement store now sells kits. You can even buy a kit online,” said Vanessa. “That’s another way for the clients to save money.”

It’s more than just a business for the Martins. They’re all about giving back to the community, such as participating in local charity events for veterans. In fact, they’ll be taking part in the second annual 9/11 Memorial Placement Event at Rosebud Continuum, located at 22843 Hale Rd. in Land O’ Lakes, on Saturday, September 7.

“I’d like to just give a huge thank you because everyone’s been so welcoming to us in the community and they’re really helping our business grow. Obviously, I mean, we can’t do it alone. The people that we’ve met in the community have really been so wonderful,” said Vanessa.

For more information, visit https://martinsecurityservices.com/ or www.facebook.com/martinsecsvc, email martinsecsvc@gmail.com or call 813-352-6398. To learn more about the 9/11 Memorial Placement Event, visit www.facebook.com/events/1392008138131080/.