The Kiwanis Club of Greater Brandon will host its 23rd annual Terrific Kids Golf Tournament on Thursday, October 17, at Buckhorn Springs Golf & Country Club. Registration starts at 11 a.m. and tee off starts at 12:30 p.m. A foursome team costs $600 and hole sponsorships are available for $150 each.

“Our friends at Cardinal Roofing will be helping with the ball drop with one of their lift trucks at 11:55 a.m.,” said tournament director and Kiwanis member Dustie Amatangelo. “The lucky winner will receive $500 for the first ball in the hole at the putting green outside the clubhouse. Ball drop tickets are $10; you can purchase on our website, golfwithkiwanis.org. We are looking to have a full field and a beautiful day playing golf. We will have raffle prizes, food on the course and drinks throughout the day.”

The Kiwanis’ goal for this year’s tournament is to net $15K in profit.

“Our club supports so many programs in the Brandon/Riverview area that this revenue will allow us to do more in our community,” Amatangelo said. “We are still looking for sponsors and volunteers from the community and we still have many sponsorship levels available.”

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Brandon was established in May 1960 and continues today to serve the Greater Brandon community, especially its children.

“The Brandon Kiwanis club has been serving our community for 53 years now,” Amatangelo said. “Our focus is service through leadership with our local schools. We teach our students what it means to be good leaders and how to give back to the community.”

The Terrific Kids Golf Tournament is the only fundraiser for the Kiwanis this year.

“It supports 20 Terrific Kids programs at our local elementary schools in Brandon and six Key Club programs at local high schools as well,” Amatangelo said. “The Kiwanis Club supports books for children in preschool through a partnership with Goodwill. Kiwanis Kicks is our shoe program that provides shoes for children in need and feeding food-insecure children through a partnership with Mosaic. We operate on volunteers, no paid positions, just a passion to make the world a better place through our children. We all love what we do.”

Buckhorn Springs Golf & Country Club is located at 2721 S. Miller Rd. in Valrico. If you would like to be a sponsor for the Kiwanis’ upcoming golf tournament, you can contact Amatangelo at adustie15@gmail.com or call her at 813-294-0645. If you would like to learn more about the Kiwanis Club of Greater Brandon, you can visit its website at https://brandonkiwanis.org/.