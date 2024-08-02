David Segui is the owner of iSmash Tampa. He is originally from New York but moved to Florida in 2003 to provide a better life for his son, who is now 21 years old.

“After 20-plus years working in the insurance industry, I retired in 2021 and decided I wanted to open a rage room with my friend, Bob Knapp, in 2022,” Segui said. “As best friends, we always wanted to open a business together. We had no desire to enter the insurance industry again. We found the iSmash franchise and immediately fell in love with the concept. We enjoy what we do so much that we intend to open six more location in Central Florida.”

Segui recently joined the second annual Honorary Mayor’s Race of East Hillsborough.

“After a near-death experience in 2021 due to COVID, which included a 30-day coma and three-month hospital stay, I was overcome with a sense I was supposed to be doing more,” Segui said. “I learned that several local charities could not obtain federal funding to continue their programs and I knew I had to take action. The mayor’s race has a wonderful history of helping so many people in need within our community.”

From Sunday, September 1, until Monday, September 30, dedicated community leaders will be campaigning hard, raising funds for their chosen charities and showcasing their vision for East Hillsborough. This is their chance to get involved and help raise funds for the next honorary mayor.

The Honorary Mayor’s Race of East Hillsborough, supported by the Valrico/Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce (VFCC), is a nonpolitical competition where candidates campaign to raise funds for their chosen charities or nonprofits. Throughout the campaign, the selected candidates engage in different fundraising events, community outreach activities and networking opportunities to garner support for their cause. The candidate that raises the most money becomes the honorary mayor for the year.

A victory event will follow to include participants and their benefiting charities, announcing the winner. The honorary mayor will be included in the Brandon Parade of Lights in December.

The candidates from East Hillsborough are invited to step forward and showcase their leadership skills and dedication to philanthropy.

“We are raising funds for the Impact Program, Hope for Her and Small But Mighty Heroes,” Segui said. “I choose these charities because they help causes that are very personal and dear to my heart. Impact educates students, parents and teachers on how to have healthy relationships and avoid sexual risk. As an at-risk teen myself, programs like Impact are essential to helping teens make better choices. Hope for Her offers a safe place for women to find strength, skills and support after experiencing trauma. Small But Mighty Heroes provides support to children battling cancer, and to their siblings and parents.”

If you would like to learn more about the Honorary Mayor’s Race of East Hillsborough, you can visit VFCC’s website at www.valricofishhawk.org/2024-honorary-mayor-race.