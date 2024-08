Meagan Springer, Associate Executive Director

Meagan.Springer@tampaymca.org

YMCA Camp Cristina is a 65-acre campus in Riverview, FL that hosts an afterschool program, group team building events, summer camp, spring break camp, family activities and more! Check out the programs, campus amenities, benefits of being a Tampa Y member and your access to YMCA Camp Cristina.

At YMCA Camp Cristina, we aim to impact the lives of all our guests by providing inclusive experiences and lifelong memories and in an environment that awakens the imagination, inspires dreams and provides a sense of achievement and belonging.

https://www.tampaymca.org/locations/ymca-camp-cristina

9840 Balm Riverview Rd, Riverview, FL 33569