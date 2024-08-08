The Pelican Players, a nonprofit community theater located in Sun City Center, is excited to present Jack of Diamonds during the month of August. All shows are performed at the Kings Point Veterans Theater, located at 1900 Clubhouse Dr. in Sun City Center.

Jack of Diamonds will be presented on Thursday, August 29, at 6:30 p.m.; Friday, August 30, at 1:30 p.m.; and Saturday, August 31, at 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $16 for the 6:30 p.m. shows and $13 for the 1:30 p.m. shows.

Jack of Diamonds was written by award-winning playwrights Marcia Kash and Douglas E. Hughes. It is a laugh-out-loud comedy of errors about a group of seniors who seek revenge on the man who scammed them out of their life savings. During the show, pandemonium ensues. This is the second main-stage production offered this year by the Pelican Players Community Theater of Sun City Center.

Donna Fiore co-directs the show along with Julie Ramsey. Fiore said, “Jack of Diamonds will tickle your funny bone with outrageous humor drawn from everyday situations, so get ready to laugh.”

Ramsey said, “The play not only entertains but also inspires you to think critically about the dynamics of trust and the consequences of deception.” Ramsey added, “Our cast and crew are working tirelessly to bring this story to life, capturing the heart and humor of this complex tale.”

Jack of Diamonds is a full-length comedy. Jack and his eccentric retirement home colleagues plot to win back their savings, which was lost in a Ponzi scheme. This mini-Madoff may be clever, but the point is, can he trump the Jack of Diamonds?

In addition to Jack, there is the all-seeing eye of mean Nurse Harper. His fellow residents include the visually challenged techno-wizard Rose, the artistically gifted but forgetful Flora and the narcoleptic beauty Blanche. Then, Mr. Smith is mysteriously transferred to their unit. They discover that Mr. Smith is actually the smooth-talking financial advisor named Barney Effward who stole their money and is hiding in the home after having been arrested.

Pandemonium ensues as a scheme is quickly hatched to make all their money back, keep the authorities from discovering their plans and get past Nurse Harper, the cops and Effward’s equally shady lawyer, Mortimer.

For more information, please visit www.pelicanplayersscc.org.