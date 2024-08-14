School Breakfast Is Free For All Students

Each school day, all Hillsborough County Public Schools students are reminded to take advantage of the district’s free school breakfast program offered to every student, regardless of their household income. The National School Breakfast Program continues to make it possible for all school children to receive a free nutritious breakfast every school day.

Breakfast options include fruit and yogurt parfaits, whole-grain breads and cereals and hot, fresh breakfast sandwiches. Every school breakfast served meets federal nutrition standards and is available before the first bell rings.

Recycling And Waste Reduction Art Contest

The second annual Recycling and Waste Reduction Art Contest is on. The theme of the contest is ‘What Can We Do to Help the Community Reduce Waste, Reuse What We Have, and Recycle More?’

Students can submit a drawing using drawing tools, including digital programs such as Photoshop. They also can submit a collage using drawings, photographs or other materials. Students cannot use artificial intelligence (AI) programs. Other types of submissions will not be judged.

To enter, students must work alone, create original art, live in Hillsborough County and be entering fourth through 12th grade by the start of the 2024 school year.

Artwork can be submitted from now until Saturday, August 31. If you have questions, email the Hillsborough County Recycling Team at recycling@hcfl.gov.

To learn more about the Recycling and Waste Reduction Art Contest and review complete entry and art rules, visit https://hcfl.gov/residents/property-owners-and-renters/trash-and-recycling/summer-recycling-art-contest.

Creekside Church Of Christ Scholarship Winners

Creekside Church of Christ offered a $2,500 scholarship to participating students from grade six through 11 from Foundation Christian Academy. Students were tasked to complete three study guides and a one-page report on ‘Why the cross of Jesus is so important.’ Two winners were selected, and each will have a $2,500 scholarship towards next year’s tuition. The winners were Bennett Wright and Madalyn Rodriguez.

Tampa Dynamo FC Open For Registration

Come be a part of the largest program at Tampa Dynamo FC, now open for registration. With locations in Riverview and Apollo Beach, Tampa Dynamo FC offers three unique recreational programs designed for all ages and skill levels.

The recreational soccer programs are designed to provide a fun, supportive and engaging environment where players can develop their skills, build confidence and enjoy the thrill of this beautiful game. With a focus on teamwork, sportsmanship and personal growth, Tampa Dynamo FC offers a community where every player can thrive. Whether you’re just starting out or looking to refine your skills, there’s a place for you on the pitch.

Please visit www.tampadynamofc.com for more information.

Drama Kids Take 2 Performance Academy Opens Enrollment

Drama Kids International is excited to announce the opening of enrollment for its highly anticipated Drama Kids Take 2 Performance Academy program in Brandon. This fall, students from grades three through eight and nine through 12 will have the opportunity to participate in stage productions of Beauty and the Beast and Beauty and the Beast Jr.

The Drama Kids Take 2 Performance Academy is designed to provide young actors with a comprehensive theatrical experience that also enhances their confidence, creativity and teamwork abilities.

Visit its website at https://dramakids.com/fl6/ or contact the office at 813-489-5899 for more information.

Creative Junk Therapy Student Art Show

Creative Junk Therapy is proud to host its first student art show, which will be on display throughout the month of August. Creative Junk Therapy’s mission is to promote creativity, environmental awareness and community through reuse. It was created as a space for all people to find and enjoy community through creativity and hosts a wide variety of classes for students of all ages, including watercolor painting, crocheting and paint pouring.

Creative Junk Therapy is located at 772 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. Visit its website at www.creativejunktherapy.org to learn more and see the upcoming classes available.