Facing adversity and overcoming challenges is a part of life that Riverview resident Tommy Whitehead embraces. He shares his story of growing up in poverty and working his way up to running a successful contracting firm in his first book, an Amazon bestseller, Building Success: A Toolbox for Coming Out on Top.

“I wrote Building Success to share my journey and stop the shame around failure,” said Whitehead. “I wanted to leave a legacy, showing that success comes from overcoming setbacks, not from achieving perfection.”

The inspirational book contains personal stories of failure and triumph, important lessons learned and tips for dealing with life’s challenges. It is about turning failures into opportunities and embracing a can-do spirit.

“My background, filled with its own set of challenges, has been a significant driver in my life,” explained Whitehead. “This book is dedicated to showing that your origins do not define your destiny. It’s about using your experiences as fuel to propel you toward your goals.”

He added, “I hope Building Success serves as a beacon of hope and a practical guide for aspiring entrepreneurs.”

“This is the sort of book that business owners can read one chapter, get takeaways and then pick it up again later,” said Maureen Famiano of MEFMedia.

Whitehead started TomCo Solutions, a company that specializes in full-service residential makeovers, nearly seven years ago. The company is one of the first 50 certified LGBTQ+ companies in the construction industry.

Additionally, in 2023 he founded the Pride Construction Coalition, a nonprofit organization with a mission to unite and empower LGBTQ+ construction professionals.

For Whitehead, this is just the beginning, as he hopes to host business summits in different cities to support entrepreneurs and spread his inspiration.

“My mission is to continue supporting and mentoring individuals on their journeys, helping them unlock their potential and build the success they envision,” he said.

When Whitehead is not working, he donates much of his time to charity and is also the host of his own podcast, Tommy’s Toolbox, which invites industry experts to discuss different aspects of construction.

Building Success: A Toolbox for Coming Out on Top is available on Amazon. For more information, visit www.tommywhitehead.com.