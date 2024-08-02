While seeking justice is our top priority at the state attorney’s office, we are also dedicated to ensuring the victims of crimes are supported from the moment a case is filed. I made a choice when I first became the state attorney to meet personally with every homicide victim’s family to make sure they know who is fighting for them. So far, I have gotten to know 130 families, having the privilege to guide them through some of the scariest moments of their lives.

While I hope you never become a crime victim, it is important to know the state attorney’s office has a compassionate team of dedicated victim counselors to provide support to survivors and victims every single day. Our Victim Assistance Program not only notifies them about court hearings and the judicial process, but counselors are also trained to help families through feelings of loss, anger and fear.

If you walk into any one of our courtrooms, victims are there every single day on their quests for justice. And often right beside them will be one of our trained victim counselors. Sometimes, they are there to hold a hand or simply be a shoulder to cry on. In other cases, counselors can even help crime victims with finding food and shelter through other community organizations.

Helping survivors and their families is so important to our office, and so we decided for the first time ever to hold a Crime Victims’ Resource Fair this year. Dozens of community partners gathered in one place for crime victims to learn more about the many resources they have available to them across Hillsborough County. While I was there, a victim from a recent shooting walked up to me to share her story. She gave me a hug and thanked our office for guidance and support. It’s moments like this that remind us of who we are fighting for and why it is so important to support survivors along the way.

If you or someone you know is a victim of crime in Hillsborough County and needs support, please call our Victim Assistance Program at 813-272-6472. We are here to help you navigate through the court system and on the road to healing.