This September there are five Sundays. As such, you will have five chances to participate in Tampa Theatre’s September Sing-along Sundays. These events sell out, so if you want to attend, get your tickets now.

Jill Witecki with Tampa Theatre said, “It all started in February 2002 when Tampa Theatre participated in the national release of a sing-along version of The Sound of Music. With its little bags of props to wave and no-brainer costume options, the novel concept quickly became one of our patrons’ favorite things and sold out a two-week run.”

Witecki added, “In 2014, Tampa Theatre sold so many tickets during a weekend of Sing-along Mary Poppins that when we sent the box office report back to Disney, our contact there called to make sure it was not a typo.”

The first movie in the 2024 series is Grease. This one has been a top winner in the Tampa Theatre’s Fans Pick the Classic polls. Sing-along Grease will take place on September 1. Then, come and sing along with The Greatest Showman on September 8. Just a few years ago, Sing-along The Greatest Showman sold out six screenings.

Witecki said, “This prompted the Tampa Theatre staff to pledge that they will keep showing it until the fervor wanes.”

On September 15, Tampa Theatre will offer Quote-along Labyrinth. Then, come sing your heart out with Sing-along Bohemian Rhapsody on September 22. Finally, Sing-along Encanto ends Tampa Theatre’s September Sing-along Sundays on September 28.

All shows will be at 3 p.m. Costumes are encouraged. Tickets are $14.50, or $11.50 for Tampa Theatre members.

Witecki said, “There is something freeing about breaking the taboo of talking during a movie; something ebullient about raising your voice in unanimous — if not always on-key — song with hundreds of fellow filmgoers. And you have proven it time and time again as a moviegoing public, gobbling up tens of thousands of tickets over the years whenever Tampa Theatre puts lyrics on the screen.”

Tampa Theatre is located at 711 N. Franklin St. in downtown Tampa. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at https://tampatheatre.org/.