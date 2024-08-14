The Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s Office recently rolled out additional self-service registration renewal kiosks at three additional Publix locations in Hillsborough County. These new locations give customers expanded access and convenience to renew their vehicle registrations during weekends and after hours.

The Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s Office was the first in the state to introduce these self-service kiosks through a partnership with Intellectual Technology Inc. and Publix. The kiosks enable customers to renew their vehicle registration and decal in as little as two minutes without needing to visit a tax collector’s office. With easy-to-follow instructions and voice prompts available in both English and Spanish, using the kiosk is as straightforward as operating an ATM.

“Our team is committed to enhancing our residents’ experience and access through innovative options,” said Nancy Millan, Hillsborough County tax collector. “Being able to renew your registration while you’re picking up your groceries or prescriptions makes it very easy and convenient for customers. We are grateful for the continued partnership with Publix and look forward to opening additional locations in the future.”

Since 2023, there have been 150,000 registration renewals completed at the convenient kiosks located throughout the county.

In Southeast Hillsborough, the new Publix kiosk location is in Valrico at 1971 E. SR 60.

Existing Publix kiosk locations in Southeast Hillsborough are in Lake Brandon Plaza at 1255 Causeway Blvd. in Brandon and at Walden Woods at 2202 James L. Redman Parkway in Plant City.

The additional kiosks bring the total number of Publix tax collector kiosks to eight.

Kiosks are also available at many Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s offices. For a complete list of kiosk locations, please visit www.hillstax.org/title-tag/registration-renewal-kiosk/.

The Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s Office is responsible for collecting and distributing local property, tangible, business and tourist development taxes. In addition, as an agent for the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, it provides motor vehicle, vessel and mobile home titles and registrations; issues disabled parking permits; issues driver’s licenses and ID cards; and administers written tests and road tests. It also collects tolls and clears toll violations as part of motor vehicle transactions.

Additionally, it partners with other state and local government agencies to issue certified copies of Florida birth certificates and to provide concealed weapons permits, vehicle-for-hire permits and hunting and fishing licenses.

The taxes and fees collected are distributed in accordance with Florida statutes to the appropriate agency or municipality to fund vital services at the state and local levels.

For more information about the Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s Office, visit its website at www.hillstax.org.