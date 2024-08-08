The Florida Orchestra (TFO) is adding two major film concerts, a Jimmy Buffett tribute and other exciting programs to the 2024-25 season, the orchestra recently announced. The first concert of the season will be a special presentation of DreamWorks’ How To Train Your Dragon – In Concert, a family-friendly film about a young Viking who befriends a dragon, featuring John Powell’s Oscar-nominated score performed live to picture by TFO. There will be two performances on Saturday, September 14, at the Mahaffey Theater, including a matinee.

This holiday season, CineConcerts and Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment will bring Elf in Concert to Tampa Bay. It will feature The Florida Orchestra performing every note from John Debney’s (The Passion of the Christ, Iron Man 2, The Jungle Book, Hocus Pocus) heartwarming score while the entire film is projected on a 40-foot HD screen. Directed by Jon Favreau (The Lion King, The Mandalorian, Rudy, Iron Man, Iron Man 2) and starring Will Ferrell, the film is considered by many to be one of the best holiday movies of all time. There will be two performances on Saturday, December 7, at the Straz Center, including a matinee.

In October, it’s fins up, Tampa Bay! TFO will perform Parrots + Palms: The Songs of Buffett & Fins, the ultimate celebration of Jimmy Buffett, Van Morrison, Bob Marley and other musical legends. Escape to paradise and sing along with hits like Come Monday, Fins, It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere and “Brown Eyed Girl,” conducted by resident conductor Chelsea Gallo. It will be held for one night only, Friday, October 25, at the Mahaffey Theater.

In September, TFO will add Landslide: A Tribute to the Music of Fleetwood Mac, a celebration of one of the most important bands of all time that captivates audiences with a blend of timeless melodies, iconic hits and powerful orchestration.

In October, TFO is bringing back its popular Haunted Halls Family Concert, a full-orchestra, Halloween-themed matinee of spooky music for patrons of all ages, conducted by Gallo. Adding to TFO’s festive holiday lineup in December, music director Michael Francis will conduct two performances of a traditional Classical Christmas — in addition to Elf in Concert and TFO’s most popular concerts of the year, Holiday Pops.

Tickets to all concerts go are now on sale, along with single tickets to the entire 2024-2025 season. Tickets are available at https://floridaorchestra.org/, at 727-892-3337 and at The Florida Orchestra Ticket Center, located at 244 Second Ave. N. (first floor) in St. Petersburg.