The GOAT Plumbing Company will soon celebrate one year of serving the plumbing needs of Hillsborough County residents. Promising an unmatched customer service experience, owners Alexander Harrison and Travis and Heather Mershon are committed to providing the highest quality of plumbing solutions.

“The GOAT serves our community from the heart,” said Heather. “We will never put revenue above a customer or employee’s safety, and we strive to do the right thing even when no one is looking.”

While other companies may use scare tactics to sell services, at The Goat Plumbing Company, customers are given the power of choice and pricing is transparent.

“Our goal is to provide options, not ultimatums,” she commented. “There are no problems at The GOAT, only solutions.”

“We maintain honest and open communication from your first phone call until your service is complete,” Heather added.

The GOAT Plumbing offers full-service residential plumbing, including plumbing installation, drain cleaning, routine maintenance, excavation repairs and emergency services. Heather recommends that residents have a yearly routine plumbing inspection done to identify problems before they become emergencies.

She added that bad water quality is widespread. “For those not conditioning their water, their plumbing system suffers major damage,” Heather said.

While The GOAT Plumbing Company may only be celebrating one year of business, Travis and Harrison, stepfather and stepson, both began plumbing at the age of 19 and offer 38 years of combined plumbing experience.

“It’s the only career they’ve both ever known,” said wife and mom Heather, who serves as the company’s director of community affairs. “Each wanted a career that was recession-resistant.”

Being involved in the community they serve is important to the owners, and so the company is a member of Central Hillsborough County Chamber of Commerce, Temple Terrace Chamber of Commerce, Commerce Connections and the Riverview Woman’s Club.

Aside from the memorable name, which stands for ‘Greatest of All Time,’ The GOAT Plumbing Company’s technicians show up in an unmistakable hot-pink van with the GOAT logo, donning hot-pink T-shirts to match.

The GOAT Plumbing Company is located at 4029 Crescent Park Dr. in Riverview. Its office hours are Monday to Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, call 813-859-5693 or visit www.thegoatplumbingcompany.com.