Truth Center Church is a small, local church that has a true passion for its community. Its vision is to proclaim the unadulterated truth that Jesus is the true God. Its mission is to preach and teach the true word of God, to welcome the presence of God through worship experiences and to encourage a lifestyle of continuous prayer.

“We create a community for everyone including the least, the lost and the left-out to restore their hearts back to God,” said Truth Center Church’s lead pastor, Zhivago ‘Vago’ Lightbourne. “The Holy Spirit is manifested through a variety of spiritual gifts to build and sanctify the church, demonstrate the validity of the resurrection and confirm the power of the gospel. These gifts always operate in harmony with the Scriptures and should never be used in violation of biblical parameters.”

Truth Center Church is having its homecoming event on Sunday, September 15, starting at 10:30 a.m. It has partnered with Brandon High School’s community school for this event. “Brandon High School is our new location for our in-person Sunday service,” Lighbourne said. “We are thrilled to have our community join us for this special occasion as we launch our new home and celebrate with our community. This is more than just a service; it’s a grand celebration filled with joy, fellowship and excitement.”

Community schools are a whole child, whole school improvement strategy where districts and their schools work closely with teachers, students and their families and partner with community agencies as well as their local government to align community resources behind improving student outcomes.

“Last year, we partnered with Footlocker and Brandon High School’s community school to give away 300 pairs of sneakers for children who needed them,” Lighbourne said. “So, this year we wanted to do something that makes more of an impact in our community. We are still partnering with Brandon High School, but we are doing it on a larger scale with our homecoming event.”

As part of the festivities, the church has planned special giveaways to ensure everyone who attends leaves with a smile.

“For the kids, there will be a variety of fun activities designed to keep them entertained and engaged,” Lighbourne. “We want the community to join us for a day of worship, connection and community spirit. We look forward to seeing new faces and welcoming back old friends as we embark on this new journey together.”

If you would like to learn more about Truth Center Church or if you’d like to register for its homecoming event, you can visit its website at www.mytcc.us.

Truth Center Church is looking for community sponsors and volunteers for their homecoming event. If you are interested in sponsoring or volunteering, you can contact Lightbourne at 813-922-5857.