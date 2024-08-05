By Sara Kitchin

Lithia’s Waterford Stables teaches all those willing to learn the ins and outs of horsemanship. The stables offer an array of training, lessons, boardings, camps and showings to adequately train horses and educate people in the community on horse care.

Waterford Stables opened in 2004 in Valrico but later switched to its current location in Lithia, where it has been for nine years. Waterford Stables prides itself on its caring, concerning and understanding techniques in providing horses with the training they need.

According to the Waterford Stables website, trainers are currently not accepting new training horses and are instead focusing on the horses at the stables. However, trainers normally offer initial foal handling, yearling in-hand trails, yearling longe lines, breaking, tune-ups, show preparation and sale preparation.

Kate Waterford owns Waterford Stables and teaches all levels of horseback riding. Waterford is also the world champion trainer at Waterford Stables, and the horses are advertised to be sold through her.

Waterford Stables is known for its achievements in horse riding and its recent competition wins.

“We had one team member who won a national championship,” said Waterford. “We had one who earned reserve national champion in the YEDA Nationals show in McDonald, Tennessee.”

Waterford Stables offers a horse day camp for all Hillsborough County school breaks. There campers learn horse care and riding skills through full sessions hosted by experienced trainers at Waterford Stables.

Waterford Stables hosts camps this summer, but the current listed camps are full. However, the camps start in full swing in August with its lesson program in preparation for the competition season in October.

Campers will learn how to feed and groom horses, take a formal riding lesson, ride bareback and learn facts about horses. The camp requires a $50 deposit and the submission of a release form.

In addition to horseback riding, Waterford Stables is the home of a doodle farm. Dogs are up for adoption and can be bought at the stables.

Waterford Stables is located at 1139 Pelote Cemetery Rd. in Lithia. For more information on camps, training or doodle adoption, visit https://h2oford.com/.