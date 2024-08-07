The Redlands Christian Migrant Association (RCMA) is thrilled to announce the appointment of Cristina Vega as the new principal of Wimauma Community Academy (WCA), effective this fall. The school is a bilingual, free, B-rated public charter school in Hillsborough County. Operating since 2000, WCA serves students in grades kindergarten through eight.

With an impressive background in education and a passionate commitment to student success, Vega is set to lead WCA into a new era of excellence and growth. She replaces longtime WCA Principal Mark Haggett, who is being promoted to director of operations for RCMA’s three charter academies.

Vega was born in the Bronx, New York, and spent her early childhood in the Dominican Republic, making Spanish her first language. As a first-generation American with Dominican and Honduran roots, Vega’s diverse cultural background enriches her connection with the multicultural student body at WCA.

Vega holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education K-6 from the University of Phoenix and a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Tampa. She is the first and only college graduate in her family, embodying the perseverance and dedication that she inspires in her students. Additionally, she has completed the Preparing New Principals Program and holds certifications in elementary education K-6, gifted endorsement, educational leadership, and principalship at all levels.

She brings over 17 years of experience from Hillsborough County Public Schools, where she dedicated her career to Title I schools.

Vega’s extensive experience with minority and underserved student populations aligns perfectly with RCMA’s mission to provide quality education and support to children from low-income families. Her leadership and vision will be instrumental in continuing WCA’s tradition of excellence and fostering a nurturing learning environment for all students.

“I am excited to join the Wimauma Community Academy family and look forward to working with our dedicated staff, students and parents,” said Vega. “Together, we will continue to build a strong, supportive community that empowers every student to reach their full potential.”

RCMA’s executive director, Isabel Garcia, expressed enthusiasm about Vega’s appointment, stating, “We are delighted to welcome Cristina Vega to our team. Her passion for education and her commitment to student success make her the perfect fit for WCA. We are confident that under her leadership, WCA will continue to thrive and make a positive impact on the lives of our students and their families.”

RCMA is Florida’s largest nonprofit provider of quality early childhood education and a nationally recognized charter school operator. Visit https://rcma.org/.