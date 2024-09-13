The community is invited to attend the annual Evening of Hope Gala on Friday, October 18, from 7-10 p.m. This 19th annual fundraising event is hosted by the Angel Foundation FL, and it will be filled with delicious food, cocktails and inspiring stories from families served by this amazing nonprofit organization.

The Angel Foundation FL helps families and individuals affected by life-threatening illnesses or catastrophic events, such as fires or floods. As part of its program, the foundation matches families with Angel Teams — local businesses and individuals with available resources to help meet practical needs. This can only happen thanks to active Angel Team volunteers consisting of caring community members, faith-based organizations and businesses with resources that include volunteer time, financial donations, goods and services.

In order to provide these much-needed resources, the foundation hosts its annual fundraising gala, which not only provides an evening of fun, food and entertainment but also highlights the work taking place in the community. This year’s fundraiser is expected to raise $50K and is vital to providing the much-needed resources.

This year, The Regent’s ballroom will be transformed into a ‘Night in Tuscany.’ The doors open at 7 p.m., with the first hour devoted to music, mingling and delightful food. The formal portion begins when former ABC Action News icon Don Germaise takes the microphone as the emcee.

Liz Brewer, executive director of the Angel Foundation FL, is excited about this year’s event and expects more than 300 people in attendance.

“We will have live music with Hot Tonic band, Italian themed dinner, open bar and silent auction,” said Brewer. “We will also hear inspiring stories shared from Angel families who have been served over the past year and we will recognize the many volunteers at our Angel Gift Shop at that assist us with our Angel program and Junior Angels program being honored for their service.”

Because the organization is 100 percent community-supported, this is its biggest fundraiser that is imperative to operate and bless Angel families with financial support when needed.

“This is our 19th year hosting this community event and we bring together not only our Angel Foundation supporters but also community leaders who are also doing incredible things here in our community,” said Brewer. “It is truly about neighbors helping neighbors, and we are celebrating all the wonderful ways this community wraps its arms around families as they go through the worst of times.”

Tickets for the Evening of Hope Gala are $125 per person and tables for eight are $1,200. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://angelfoundationfl.com/ or call 813-689-6889. The event can also be found on Facebook through the Angel Foundation Florida page. The Regent is located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview.