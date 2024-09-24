Tropical Storm Debby toppled trees, cut power and damaged property. The storm came through Florida in August and caused destruction to many homes. Debby was not considered a powerful hurricane season storm by any means, but her impact is long-lasting due to a great horned owl named Charlie.

Charlie was living at the Raptor Center of Tampa Bay when Debby came through. His home was damaged by the storm, but he escaped. What ensued was an intensive search by the center staff and local community.

Before the storm, Charlie had been rescued by the center when he was weeks old. When he was an owlet, he was attacked in his nest by a cat and left half-blind, unable to fly and hunt for prey.

While he couldn’t hunt, he captured the hearts of many. He became ambassador of education for the Raptor Center, often visiting elementary school classrooms, according to Raptor Center President Nancy Murrah.

Raptor Center members and volunteers worked relentlessly to find Charlie, knowing that because he couldn’t hunt, he couldn’t eat. They put out 2,515 flyers, knocked on over 500 doors, checked over 400 backyards and three news stations highlighted the search, according to Murrah.

“We started getting calls from everywhere — from Sarasota to The Villages. I hear an owl in my yard; I’ve never heard an owl in my yard,” Murrah said.

As search intensified, owls were rescued — numerous barred owls and three great horned owls. The three great horned owls became affectionately called, ‘Charlie’s Angels.’ They will be with the Raptor Center for four to six weeks before being released.

Two weeks after Charlie left during Tropical Storm Debby, he was found — less than a mile away from home — and brought home. Bethany Mattacchione found Charlie in her backyard, in the Mason Oaks neighborhood.

Tragically, with two weeks without sustenance, the Raptor’s Center’s life-saving measures couldn’t save Charlie. He died peacefully at home.

“Charlie did something I never thought could be done. Charlie taught thousands about helping wildlife. He touched so many lives,” Raptor Center volunteer Monica Kelly said.

Charlie lived at the Raptor Center for four and a half years. He captured the hearts of the Brandon community at large and inspired many to be aware of wildlife preservation.

There are many ways to support the Raptor Center of Tampa Bay. A delightful way to support is to attend the Wonders of Wildlife Festival at Edward Medard Conservation Park on Saturday, November 9. It welcomes volunteers and donations. For more information, visit www.raptorcenteroftampabay.org.