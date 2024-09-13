Metals & Nature, a family-owned business that makes ready-to-take-home and custom iron gates, decor and more, is hosting Sip and Sprout on Saturday, October 19, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Metals & Nature is located at 1501 SR 60 in Plant City.

Metals & Nature, owned by Arley and Victoria Smude, is situated on 2 acres of beautifully landscaped gardens. Arley said, “The idea for the event was sparked because customers often ask to buy plants because of the thousands planted in the garden. We offer things that complement plants — ornamental and functional metal pieces, concrete statues and fountains and unique garden decor — but offer very few plants. Working with local vendors to offer plants, while someone can stroll through a whimsical, botanical paradise while sipping a Kona coffee or glass of wine, seemed like a natural marriage.”

There will be lots of vendors offering delicious drinks and treats as well as plants and accessories

Arley said, “We want the community to know that this event is more than a shopping experience. It is a day of nature and creativity. We have designed it so you can unwind, find inspiration and immerse yourself in the beauty of outdoors and art. Whether you are a seasoned gardener, art lover or someone who simply loves being surrounded by nature, we are excited to share our garden with you.

Smude explained the business, “We make artistic iron designs in our shop at the garden. This includes arbors and trellises, garden gates, benches and bird baths, to name a few. We also import unique designs from around the world. A few weeks ago, we got life-size metal animal sculptures from Morocco.”

Smude explained, “In early 2023, my parents retired and passed the business on to us. Diego, my dad, grew up in Buenos Aires, which is a city of stunning wrought iron. Diego’s mother had an art gallery there. He later sold art in Israel before studying botany in the United States. You piece all that together and you see the story in the place my parents created, a garden filled with artistic wrought iron.”

The event and parking are free. For more information, please call 813-737-1692 or visit www.metalsandnature.com.