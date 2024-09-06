The 2024 Hillsborough County Fair, themed ‘Barn of the USA,’ opens on Thursday, October 31, and runs through Monday, November 11, for 12 days of food, fun and contests celebrating agriculture, entertainment and community.

For the first time, the opening weekend Special Grandstand Event is the IPRA National All Region Finals Rodeo, taking place from Friday through Sunday, November 1-3, in the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds Arena. The Special Grandstand Events on the Heroes Weekend — the second weekend of the Fair — include the all-new Hillsborough County Fair Truck & Tractor Pull on Friday and Saturday, November 8 and 9; a demolition derby on Sunday, November 10; and, making their Hillsborough County Fair debut, the Midget Wrestling Warriors on Monday, November 11. Special Grandstand Events require a ticket purchase in addition to fair admission.

Opening night falls on Halloween, so bring your kids dressed up in their favorite Halloween costumes and enjoy a safe night of trick-or-treating throughout the fair.

In addition to the Special Grandstand Events, the fair offers an array of free entertainment throughout its run. From October 31 through November 1, fairgoers can experience the excitement of Cowboy Camp, followed by the all-new Cowboy Circus from Tuesday through Monday, November 5-11. Kids can dive into the world of agriculture at the Play with Giants Hands-on Agricultural Game Area. The sky will light up on Heroes Weekend with a spectacular, custom, 200-drone show on November 10.

Additional live entertainment includes the all-new Thrill Circus, the captivating Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show and the engaging, educational Firefighter Show. Guests can also explore a fascinating camel display and meet the beloved fair mascot, Farmer Sydney.

The Hillsborough County Fair celebrates being one of the area’s largest agricultural fairs, highlighting youth participants and featuring livestock shows every day of the fair with 12 different livestock species. More than 1,000 young people from Hillsborough County show off their livestock projects in the livestock barns.

Daily tickets are on sale now, including a special offer for advance online purchase of tickets for Special Grandstand Events. From now until opening day, ticketed arena events are $30 and include fair admission, a savings of $11 for adults.

The Hillsborough County Fairgrounds are located at 215 Sydney Washer Rd. in Dover. Visit https://hillsboroughcountyfair.com/ for tickets, a schedule of events and more information.