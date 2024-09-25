Vampire Penguin Now Open

Vampire Penguin in Bloomingdale Plaza recently celebrated its grand opening with a day of face painting, music and magic. Vampire Penguin is not your average snow cone. Its ‘Snow Desserts’ are made from flavored ice shaved so finely it creates light, fluffy and creamy ‘snow cakes’ that you can top with fruit and decadent syrups. Look for new weekly snow creations in October, and don’t miss the Halloween party on Saturday, October 26, from 1-6 p.m.

Visit www.vampirepenguintampa.com for all the delicious fun. Vampire Penguin is located near Urban Air at 137 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon.

Medicare Seminars

Medicare specialist Marcie Maisonet and Robyn Payant, president of Payant Insurance Solutions, are hosting several Medicare seminars at two locations. The Kings Point location at 1000 Kings Blvd. in Sun City Center will host seminars on Wednesday and Thursday, October 2 and 17. Payant Wealth Management, located at Payant Financial Plaza at 1653 Sun City Center Plaza in Sun City Center, will host seminars on Tuesday and Friday, October 8 and 11. All seminars will begin at 10 a.m.

For additional information, please call 813-634-7001 or visit www.payantwealthmanagementgroup.com.

Perspire Sauna Studio Celebrates Opening With A Ribbon-cutting

Perspire Sauna Studio recently celebrated its opening of its Riverview location at 11212 Sullivan St. with a ribbon-cutting from the Central Hillsborough County Chamber of Commerce.

The infrared studios use near, mid and far-infrared waves to heat your body from within and allow you to reap the benefits of sweating. These waves are able to deeply penetrate the skin, muscles, joints and tissues to improve blood circulation and help to detoxify the body by removing impurities at the cellular level. The suites are private, and sessions are 40 minutes long.

Visit its website at www.perspiresaunastudio.com or call 813-694-1399 for additional information.

Executive Home Care Expands To Tampa Bay Area

Executive Home Care, a nationally recognized leader of in-home care for seniors and disabled persons, proudly announces the opening of its newest franchise, Executive Home Care of South East Tampa. The Brandon location, locally owned and operated by Jason and Claudia Mirabella, brings personalized, high-quality care services to the community, including Brandon, Valrico, Lithia, Riverview, Sun City Center, Ruskin, Apollo Beach, Gibsonton and Wimauma.

Services offered by Executive Home Care of South East Tampa will include personalized care plans tailored to meet the unique needs of each client; 24/7 support from trained caregivers who offer round-the-clock assistance; specialized programs, including care for Alzheimer’s and dementia; and hospital-to-home transition assistance.

Visit https://executivehomecare.com/south-east-tampa/ or call 813-688-0619.

St. Joseph’s Hospital-South Now Offering Outpatient Pelvic Floor Therapy

St. Joseph’s Hospital-South is offering an outpatient pelvic floor therapy program. The program, which will be provided at the Riverview hospital, is by physician referral and includes one-on-one, individualized evaluations and treatment sessions with a pelvic-rehabilitation-certified practitioner. Candidates for the program include those with bladder and bowel dysfunction; pain with intercourse; incontinence; constipation; urinary problems; pain in the abdomen, pelvic and tailbone area; and those who have had gynecological surgery or hysterectomies. Pelvic floor therapy is also important during pregnancy and postpartum.

“Our growing community has been in need of these services for quite some time,” said Terrance Edwards, BayCare manager of rehabilitation services. “This is a highly specialized service, one that is challenging to find.”

Call 813-302-8467 for further information on St. Joseph’s Hospital-South’s outpatient pelvic floor therapy program.