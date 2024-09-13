The world’s first fitness bus is on the move in Valrico. It is a fully equipped mobile fitness center that focuses on holistic workouts for the mind, body and spirit. The Gym Bus is called ‘Faith,’ and it was started by Takara Fuller Doby, the CEO and founder of this nonprofit.

The Gym Bus is a mobile fitness center. Each session is limited to 14 participants, so online registration is encouraged. Workouts are donation-based, as the Gym Bus is a nonprofit faith-based organization. Every session begins with prayer and is followed by exercise circuits inside the bus and outside in the fresh air. The bus travels to various locations throughout the community, and the exact location can be found on its website by looking at the calendar.

Doby said that Faith the Gym Bus “was born out of a deeply personal journey of redemption. After being involved in a domestic abuse relationship, working out became a sanctuary for me. It was a place where I could regain my strength and confidence. My passion for fitness was more than just physical; it was a way to reclaim my life. In the midst of this journey, God gave me a vision. It wasn’t just about fitness; it was about creating something that could inspire and uplift others. I owe all the glory to God for turning my pain into purpose and allowing me to help others find their strength, both physically and spiritually.”

Because of Doby’s background with domestic violence, she tries to help others in the community who are in similar situations as she had once been. Her organization partners regularly with Hope for Her to help those women and children who have endured abuse, abandonment or being trafficked.

Doby asked of the community, “We are currently needing electrical outlets to be installed in the bus and a mobile fleet mechanic who can donate their time. We also welcome equipment donations, which we can either use for our workouts or pass on to fellow fitness members in need. Every bit of support helps us continue our mission of bringing fitness and faith to the community.”

For more information on Faith the Gym Bus, visit its website at www.gymbus.org or call 813-465-2092. Donations can be made at https://givebutter.com/faiththefitnessbus.