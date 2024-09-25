Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

Get your favorite costume ready and come and collect candies and treats while Magic Kingdom park thrills and chills you with eerie entertainment, delightful attractions and some beloved Disney characters in Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. Watch three sinister sisters bewitch and bedazzle in the Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular, boogie down with friends from Disney Junior shows at Disney Moonlight Melodies and finish the evening watching Disney’s Not-So-Spooky-Spectacular, a wickedly wild fireworks display hosted by Jack Skellington.

This frightfully fun experience runs on select nights through Thursday, October 31. Tickets can be purchased at https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/; please review the dress code and costume guidelines before attending.

Creatures Of The Night At ZooTampa

Join Tampa Bay’s number one family Halloween event, Creatures of the Night, at ZooTampa for a night of eerie family frights. Ghouls and goblins of all ages can enjoy howling outdoor experiences, spooky characters, creepy culinary treats and much more. This year’s event features the Testudians, a group of aliens who have disguised themselves as reptiles to live among us and transmit information about Earth for an extraterrestrial invasion. It’s up to you to help stop them before they take over the world.

Tickets are available at https://zootampa.org/.

Riverwalk Trick Or Treat

The free Riverwalk Trick or Treat event returns for its eighth year on Saturday, October 26, from 4-7 p.m. Dress up in a costume and then trick-or-treat along the Tampa Riverwalk and enjoy the family-friendly fun activities. There will be over 50 stations to enjoy throughout the route from Water Works Park to Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.

Howl-O-Scream At Busch Gardens

Busch Gardens’ Howl-O-Scream returns in full force, taking over the entire park with haunted houses, scare zones, sinister shows and more. Unspeakable horror lives in every dark corner, including on Busch Gardens’ pulse-pounding thrill rides. Howl-O-Scream is bringing fear to the next level, and once you’re in there’s nothing you can do about it. This event is intended for mature audiences and contains adult content; costumes are not allowed.

Tickets can be purchased at https://buschgardenstampa.com/. The event runs on select nights until Thursday, October 31.

A Kitten Place’s Black Cat 5K Fun Run

Local cat and kitten rescue A Kitten Place is holding its annual Black Cat 5K Fun Run on Saturday, October 19, in the Twin Lakes neighborhood and is looking for vendors and corporate sponsors for the event. It is a fun family event; feel free to dress up in your Halloween costume. There will be a DJ, food, a costume contest, raffle prizes, a silent auction and more.

If you are interested, would like more information on the event or want to register, please email akittenplace@gmail.com or visit https://runsignup.com/race/fl/valrico/blackcat5kwalk.

Haunted Woods Events At Hillsborough River State Park

Are you ready to face your worst nightmare? Haunted Woods at Hillsborough River State Park is where your nightmares become alive. As night falls, the woods come to life and turn into pure terror.

Brave the Scare Trail along the river and explore historic buildings, each with its own dark dream. Haunted Woods is recommended for children over 12 years of age and will take place from 7-10 p.m. at Hillsborough River State Park, located at 15402 U.S. 301 in Thonotosassa. For a more family-friendly event, bring younger children to the Enchanted Woods event, which is full of magical surprises, including a Faerie Trail, Pirate’s Galleon Alley, Bella Luna’s Fortune Teller Camp and the Creatures of the Night Wildlife Trail.

This event runs from 2-6 p.m. Please note that this is a cash-only event.

Tall Tales Of Old Florida

Explore Tampa’s 19th-century living history museum, Cracker Country, by lantern at night in its Tall Tales of Old Florida event. Along the way, storytellers will spin wild yarns about Florida’s unexplained oddities, including skunk apes, misbehaving trains, cow-hunting giants and more. A little bit scary, a little bit funny and always family-friendly. After your tour, enjoy a festive snack and drink, which are included in your admission.

Tall Tales of Old Florida will be held at Cracker Country on the Florida State Fairgrounds, located at 4800 U.S. 301 in Tampa, on Saturday, October 19, from 7-10:30 p.m. Visit www.crackercountry.org to purchase your tickets in advance and select the start time of your tour, which will last about an hour. This event is not recommended for children under 6 years of age.

Haunted Ship Returns

Now through Saturday, November 2, guests can board the American Victory Ship for a haunted experience like no other. One of the most anticipated spooky events of the season, the UNDead in the Water haunted ship returns as Tampa’s premier authentic nautical haunted attraction. The American Victory Ship is a 1945 WWII ship that served in WWII, Korea and Vietnam.

The ship is located behind The Florida Aquarium at 705 Channelside Dr. in Tampa. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.undeadinthewater.com.

This haunted experience is not recommended for children under the age of 11.

Fox Squirrel Corn Maze

If you are looking for somewhere that you can explore a corn maze, take a hayride, play cornhole, paint a pumpkin and make a flower bouquet, then the Fox Squirrel Corn Maze is the place for you. Tickets give unlimited access to the 5-acre corn maze, which will challenge your tracking skills as you navigate its twists and turns. Also included is unlimited access to the hayride, jump pad and other games. Fall treats are also available, including caramel apples, kettle corn, apple cider and many more, along with fall-themed shopping.

The Fox Squirrel Corn Maze is open on weekends until Sunday, October 27, and is located at 6151 Varn Rd. in Plant City. Please note that some vendors may be cash-only, and closed-toe shoes are advised.