Hillsborough County offers a rich menu of services for people of all ages. One of those is Aging Services, which offers numerous services designed to enhance the lives of adults 50 and older. It is also a prime place for volunteer opportunities.

Dedicated volunteers support the 25 centers located throughout the county. Their time and talents make a positive impact in the lives of older adults. You can become a volunteer by completing an online application found at www.volgistics.com/appform/1583617405.

Once you complete the application, you will need to complete a background check. Following a clear background check, you will attend an orientation where you will complete necessary paperwork, including acknowledgement forms, photo/talent releases and policies and procedures.

Volunteers hold a variety of job titles, such as activities leader, clerical support, food service and fitness or art instructor.

Justin Lugo Gualteros, a junior at Spoto High School in Riverview, spent his summer volunteering at the Brandon Senior Center. Lugo Gualteros worked as an office assistant. He earned 70-80 volunteer hours, which will help meet the requirements for a Bright Futures Scholarship.

Lugo Gualteros said, “It was a fulfilling experience. I learned a lot about myself and other people. Communicating and making bonds with people is what life is about.”

He added, “I learned how to work and interact with people. I will be more confident at job interviews because I learned more about myself and can describe myself better about working.”

Another volunteer at the Brandon Senior Center is Rosa Myles-Lester. She is affectionately known as Momma Rose. Years ago, Myles-Lester looked into the center for her mother. Upon entering the center and learning what it had to offer, she quickly realized that it was exactly what she and her husband needed.

Myles-Lester has volunteered for nine years at the Brandon Senior Center, including thousands of hours in its food service, bingo, arts class, jewelry class and Bible study. Her main position is volunteering in bingo and food service.

Many seniors at the Brandon Senior Center love and appreciate Momma Rosa. She loves giving to the center. Volunteering at the Brandon Senior Center gives her purpose and keeps her active.

For more information, please visit https://hcfl.gov/departments/aging.