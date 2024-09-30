HCFL.Gov/SolidWaste

Hillsborough County Solid Waste has opened its five Community Collection Centers to assist residents impacted by Hurricane Helene.

The five Community Collection Centers are:

Alderman’s Ford Solid Waste Facility, 9402 County Rd. 39 in Plant City.

Hillsborough Heights Solid Waste Facility, 6209 County Rd. 579 in Seffner.

Northwest County Solid Waste Facility, 8001 W. Linebaugh Ave. in Tampa.

South County Solid Waste Facility, 13000 U.S. Hwy. 41 in Gibsonton.

Wimauma Solid Waste Facility, 16180 W. Lake Dr. in Wimauma.

All locations accept a variety of household items, including furniture, couches, chairs, tables, mattresses, washer, dryers, tires, and microwaves. Additionally, the centers accept batteries, electronics, and paint.

The South County Solid Waste Facility is the only Community Collection Center site that accepts residential yard waste and wood disposal.

Centers are open Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and they accept the items listed above from residential customers.

Bulky waste, appliances, and tires are only available for County Solid Waste customers. A photo ID is needed and a copy of your property tax bill. For disposal of batteries, paints, and electronics, bring a photo ID.

Visit HCFL.Gov/SolidWaste to learn more about all programs offered.

Make sure to have a plan. Residents and visitors are encouraged to register for HCFL Alert, Hillsborough County’s official public notification system for emergency and urgent alerts. To receive messages by email, phone, and text, go to HCFL.gov/StaySafe. Residents without digital access are encouraged to call (833) HC STORM, or (833) 427-8676, the County’s storm information line.