The time is here for Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, celebrating its 25th anniversary. Taking place on select nights from Friday, September 6, through Saturday, November 2, this year’s event is slated to awaken guests’ innermost fears and make them scream to the extreme at this parkwide experience.

To mark this milestone, Howl-O-Scream will feature five haunted houses, including the enhanced Witch of the Woods: Rise of the Coven, five new scare zones and new entertainment offerings designed to make guests jump out of their seats.

New haunted houses and scare zones include:

Shadows of Wonderland: Step back into Wonderland, but not as you remember it. This warped dreamscape has come from years of torment under the Queen of Hearts’ reign of terror. Once-playful characters have become bitter shadows, their anger fueled by Alice’s abandonment.

Howl-O-Scream 25: Terror Through Time: Enter the Architect's twisted gallery of horror, where the past 25 years of Howl-O-Scream nightmares come to life.

Tree Lot Massacre: The once-festive Evergreen Acres Christmas Tree Farm hides a dark secret. Whispers tell of a Christmas Eve massacre, where disgruntled farmhand Silas Evergreen sought revenge.

Sawgrass Slaughter: Legend of the Skunk Ape: Venture into the depths of the Everglades, where decay and a pungent, musky odor fill the air.

Little Nightmares: Trick or Treat: Years ago, on a Halloween night, a group of children vanished. Every Halloween they return, reliving their final trick-or-treat.

Trick or Treat: Years ago, on a Halloween night, a group of children vanished. Every Halloween they return, reliving their final trick-or-treat. Ragnar’s Wrath: The icy winds of Niflheim howl as you approach a charred Viking longhouse, its stench of death is a prelude to the horrors within.

New sinister shows and entertainment include:

The Reckoning: In an innate battle of good and evil, seemingly innocent Lark awaits her ultimate judgement day when she meets the Gatekeeper in the fiery depths of Hell.

Scare-E-Oke: Fiend favorites Igor and Dr. Freakenstein return to host Scare-E-Oke, where guests can take a turn at the mic to sing Halloween favorites.

Fiend favorites Igor and Dr. Freakenstein return to host Scare-E-Oke, where guests can take a turn at the mic to sing Halloween favorites. Cirque X-Scream: An electrifying and mesmerizing stunt show that will leave guests on the edge of their seats.

Howl-O-Scream is a separately ticketed event, taking place on select nights after 7 p.m. Front Line Fear passes are the best way to access all five haunted houses. For extreme fans, a Front Line Fear Extreme pass provides access to all haunted houses in addition to providing front-of-the-line access to Busch Gardens’ 10 roller coasters. Front Line Fear passes start at $69.

The Howl-O-Scream Ultimate VIP Tour provides unlimited front-of-the-line access to haunted houses and rides, a complimentary meal at Dragon Fire Grill, private complimentary beverage locations and free preferred parking. This exclusive tour starts at $299.99 per person, for a minimum of two people.

Parental discretion is strongly advised as Howl-O-Scream contains graphic and mature content that may not be suitable for children. Costumes are not allowed. Visit https://buschgardens.com/tampa/.