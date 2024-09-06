Has the start of the school year caused back-to-school stress or anxiety? Without judgement, the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay is there for anyone who is struggling.

One of the center’s many services is to be a compassionate resource for everyone who is a part of Hillsborough County Public Schools. From students to parents to school staff, the beginning of the school year is a time of new commitments. It is an exciting time, but it can also cause extra anxiety.

The anxiousness can be felt for a variety of reasons, according to Crisis Center of Tampa Bay CEO Clara Reynolds. Students could be stressed about their schedule or worried about making friends in their classes. Parents may be overwhelmed with the finances of providing for the year or concerned about their child’s classroom teacher. Teachers could be struggling with planning for the range of abilities of their students and worried about their safety. When the feelings are heavy, the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay can help.

Hillsborough County Public Schools Mental Health Team Supervisor Michael Kelleher said the district values the Crisis Center as a wonderful resource for everyone in the school system.

“We collaborate on many initiatives that raise mental health awareness among students and families. Mental health is a critical component to student success, and identifying warning signs and concerning behaviors to provide early intervention is paramount. This partnership has distributed 211/988 cards to all students at the beginning of each school year so that students have easy access to resources and know a number to call if they are in need,” Kelleher said.

Every student in the Hillsborough County school system receives a card with numbers to help: 211 for mental help resources and 988 for suicide and crisis. The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay is available to receive calls from students, parents, teachers and anyone else in the community 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“Many people call us all throughout the year but particularly at back-to-school time. We encourage folks that the best thing they can do first is recognize that being anxious is normal,” Reynolds said.

The Crisis Center also partners with schools one-on-one. It assists schools regularly with talking to students or teachers.

For more information about the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay and all of the resources it provides the community throughout the year, visit www.crisiscenter.com.