For families and fall lovers of all ages looking for an engaging harvest activity in Florida, look no further than Keel Farms. Keel Farms is excited to announce the return of its annual Harvest Days festival on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., starting on Saturday, October 5. The festival will take place every weekend in October at the 20-plus-acre Plant City farm.

Harvest Days will include activities for the entire family, like hayrides, a corn maze, a petting zoo, pumpkin painting and a kid zone with bounce houses and games. Enjoy delicious food from local vendors and food trucks, as well as the full Keel Farms menu in the tasting room. Keel Farms will also offer its limited-edition pumpkin cider, as well as various fall food and drink specials. Plus, enjoy walking around the beautiful, tranquil property, with photo opportunities around every corner.

“Harvest Days is one of our most beloved events of the year, and we are always happy to see families and friends of all ages enjoying the season’s festivities,” said Clay Keel, president of Keel Farms. “With a wide variety of events, food and drink specials, there is truly something for everyone to enjoy.”

Admission to Harvest Days is free for all ages, with only $10 parking per car. The tasting room will be open, and no dining reservations are needed; it will be first come, first serve. Be sure to stop in and try some of its delicious pumpkin cider, unique appetizers and farm-fresh meals.

Plant City-based Keel Farms is home to Keel & Curley Winery and Keel Farms Agrarian Ales and Ciders. Dedicated to handcrafting high-quality, locally grown fruit wines, Keel & Curley wines are available online, at Keel Farms and in select grocery stores statewide. Keel & Curley Winery was founded in 1984 and is family-owned and operated. Started with just 10 gallons of blueberry wine in 2003, Keel & Curley Winery now produces over 500,000 bottles of wine annually and offers visitors lunch and dinner daily, as well as tastings, tours, events and more. The winery also produces Keel Farms Agrarian Ciders, a line of delicious hard ciders made using Florida fruits.

Keel Farms is located at 5202 Thonotosassa Rd. in Plant City. Visit www.keelfarms.com for more information about Harvest Days and other exciting events.